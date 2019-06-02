Ducii de Sussex au transmis un mesaj de susţinere a comunităţii LGBTQ

Ducesa Meghan (37 de ani) şi Prinţul Harry (34 de ani) au postat un mesaj, însoţit de mai multe imagini, de susţinere pentru comunitatea LGBTQ. Ducii de Sussex au publicat şi o fotografie cu Prinţesa Diana.
Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez
