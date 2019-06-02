adevarul.ro Entertainment

Ducii de Sussex au transmis un mesaj de susţinere a comunităţii LGBTQ

Ducesa Meghan (37 de ani) şi Prinţul Harry (34 de ani) au postat un mesaj, însoţit de mai multe imagini, de susţinere pentru comunitatea LGBTQ. Ducii de Sussex au publicat şi o fotografie cu Prinţesa Diana.

Meghan Markle şi Prinţul Harry au postat un mesaj pe contul lor oficial de Instagram, prin intermediul căruia transmit că susţin comunitatea LGBTQ. 
 
„Continuăm tradiţia noastră de susţinere a unor cauze sociale care contează pentru noi. În această lună aducem un tribut celor care susţin comunitatea LGBTQ, acelor tineri sau bătrâni, familiilor lor şi prietenilor, conturi care reflectă asupra trecutului şi speră să aibă un viitor aşa cum merită, mult mai inclusiv. Suntem alături de voi şi vă susţinem. Pentru că este simplu: dragostea este dragoste“, au scris Ducii de Sussex pe contul de Instagram.
 
Alături de text, cuplul regal a publicat un colaj cu mai multe fotografii din comunitatea gay şi queer, dar şi o imagine cu Prinţesa Diana, mama prinţului Harry, care se află lângă un bărbat gay.





   
 

