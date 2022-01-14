Revoluţionarul lemn compozit – Wood Plastic Compozit (WPC) – este o alternativă durabilă şi ecologică la clasicul lemn, iar profilele WPC fabricate de BENCOMP şi-au demonstrat deja durabilitatea în timp.

Adevărul i-a adresat câteva întrebări referitoare la transformarea în realitate a proiectului BENCOMP doamnei Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionarul majoritar al companiei, din dorinţa de a afla mai multe informaţii despre această poveste de success, dar şi despre profilele WPC – lemn compozit - produse de companie.

V-am ruga să ne spuneţi, înainte de toate, când şi cum a început ”povestea” BENCOMP, cel mai mare producător de profile WPC din Sud-Estul Europei şi zona Balcanică?

Fabrica BENCOMP şi-a început activitatea din dorinţa Bene Internaţional SRL de a închide complet un circuit final de reciclare prin obţinerea unor produse finite, care să adauge plus valoare pe mai multe niveluri: protectia mediului prin reciclarea deşeurilor din lemn şi a deşeurilor de plastic HDPE (n.red. – polietilenă de mare densitate) care, astfel, nu mai ajung la groapa de gunoi, protecţia mediului prin reducerea consumului energetic – ştiut fiind că producţia din reciclat economiseşte între 30 şi 50% consumul energetic, ceea ce înseamnă că emisiile de CO2 scad, producţie durabilă în timp. Decizia finală a fost luată după ce, timp de mai bine de 2 ani, au fost analizate tehnologiile existente şi furnizorii de materii prime/aditivi.

BENCOMP este primul producător de profile din WPC (lemn compozit) din România şi face parte dintr-un grup de firme orădean cu tradiţie în reciclarea şi valorificarea deşeurilor de mase plastice, sticlă, electronice sau ambalaje. Valorificăm anii de experienţă în domeniul prelucrării maselor plastice a unor ingineri talentaţi şi entuziasmul, plus priceperea unei echipe motivate, în continuă dezvoltare, pentru a produce produse calitative şi competitive pe plan intern şi extern.

Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP: ”Ne propunem să creştem gradul de conştientizare asupra acestui produs revoluţionar, lemnul compozit”

Unde este amplasată fabrica de producţie a profilelor de WPC?

În Buzău, la 100 km de Bucureşti şi 220 km de Constanţa. BENCOMP – care şi-a propus, de la bun început, să nu rămână doar un ”jucător” naţional, ci să devină unul internaţional, targetând şi piaţa de export - reintroduce în circuitul economic excesul de lemn rămas în urma fabricării mobilei şi mase plastice reciclate, rezultatul final fiind produse de o calitate superioară, pe care le exportă atât prin Europa, cât şi în restul lumii.

Astăzi – după mai bine de 9 ani de producţie – profilele WPC produse de BENCOMP (din care se pot fabrica terase exterioare, garduri, placări clădiri, mobilier urban etc.), au ajuns la clienţi persoane fizice şi juridice nu doar din România, ci şi din Bulgaria, Belgia, Spania, Anglia, Cipru, Grecia, Ungaria, Quatar, Italia, Franţa sau Republica Moldova.

De ce WPC, lemnul compozit? Ne puteţi spune care sunt avantajele sale?

Lemnul compozit – Wood Plastic Compozit (WPC) – este un material hibrid care combină calităţile lemnului cu uşurinţa de prelucrare a materialului plastic şi reuşeşte să înlocuiască cu succes lemnul natural, fără a exista un compromis în ceea ce priveşte rezistenţa. Compus din fibre lemnoase, respectiv deşeurile generate în urma proceselor de producţie ale lemnului, în amestec cu materiale plastice reciclate, WPC se dovedeşte a fi revoluţionar şi prin faptul că este un material prietenos cu mediul, realizat 100% din materiale regenerabile, rumeguş şi plastic reciclat.

Ne propunem să creştem gradul de conştientizare asupra acestui produs revoluţionar - lemnul compozit - pe piaţa din România şi salvarea pădurilor autohtone prin crearea unor produse ecologice mai rezistente şi mai usor de întreţinut în timp decât clasicul lemn.

Cristina Isabela Bene: ”Oferim cea mai mare garanţie de pe piaţa românească”

Ce înseamnă, practic, o investiţie în profilele WPC produse de BENCOMP? Ce garanţie oferiţi cumpărătorilor din România şi din alte ţări?

Investiţia în profilele WPC produse de Bencomp este una pe termen lung, care elimină eforturi şi cheltuieli viitoare cu întreţinerea, este o alternativă durabilă şi ecologică, oferind în acelaşi timp şi aspectul natural al lemnului. Ne dorim livrări mai însemnate către bugetari - nu am lucrat cu statul, în general, până acum - ca atare trebuie să ne dezvoltăm o strategie în acest sens.



Suntem producătorul cu gamele cele mai dezvoltate de produse: 11 tipuri diferite de profile de pardoseală, peste 15 profile de gard – scânduri, traverse, stâlpi etc., 4 modele de profile de placare exterioara (lambriuri) şi peste 20 de modele de accesorii pentru montajul acestor profile. Căutăm în permanenţă cei mai buni furnizori de materii prime şi aditivi de pe piaţa europeană pentru a oferi calitatea aşteptată de clienţii noştri.

Dorim să devenim cel mai căutat şi apreciat producător de profile WPC, nu doar în România, ci şi în Europa, prin creşterea continuă a capacităţilor de producţie în vederea optimizării costurilor.

Oferim cea mai bună consiliere pentru alegerea profilului potrivit de către clienţii noştri, în funcţie de tipul, scopul şi mărimea lucrării, de asemenea consiliem clientul în vederea montării în regie proprie sau direcţionăm către reţeaua de montatori agreaţi Bencomp pentru a ne asigura că montajul profilelor este unul corect (şi nu pune în pericol durata de viaţă a produsului).

De asemenea, oferim cea mai mare garanţie de pe piaţa românească (5 ani, faţă de garanţia legală de 2 ani obligatorie pentru produsele de folosinţă îndelungată) şi un termen de viaţă al profilelor (montate corect!) ce poate ajunge până la 25 de ani (medie 15 ani).

Să vorbim şi despre preţuri. Cum se poziţionează oferta BENCOMP în piaţă şi care sunt elementele definitorii pentru serviciile prestate?

Preţurile BENCOMP sunt situate peste preţurile produselor importate din China şi sub al celor importate din Europa de Vest. În ceea ce priveşte elementele definitorii, discutăm despre o gamă mare de modele şi culori oferite, de asistenţa pre şi post vânzare, care este esenţială în întregul proces dar şi de această garanţie de 5 ani pe care BENCOMP o oferă clienţilor săi.

Există, cu siguranţă o competiţie acerbă în acest domeniu inovator al profilelor WPC. Cum sunt ”jucătorii” din piaţă, ce oferă clienţilor?

Această competiţie se desfăşoară pe mai multe segmente. Pe segmentul de profile de pardoseală, spre exemplu, discutăm despre producători interni de profile WPC– cu gamă extrem de limitată de modele şi cantitate produsă, dar cu preţuri sub preţurile Bencomp. Dar trebuie luată în considerare calitatea redusă a produselor, iar garanţia este de doar 2 ani, faţă de 5 ani la BENCOMP.

Sunt, apoi, importatorii de profile WPC. Există o gamă limitată de profile oferită clienţilor, iar preţurile mult sub preţurile BENCOMP. Pe de altă parte, calitatea şi durabilitatea sunt reduse, fără a fi specificată garanţia, în sensul că este oferită garanţia legală de 2 ani, însă nu se face referire la ce anume acoperă această garanţie. Există în piaţă şi producători de profile de pardoseală din lemn - preţul fiind similar cu al profilelor WPC, dar costurile de întreţinere sunt mari, iar durata de viaţă redusă, de obicei materialul putrezeşte după 3-5 ani.

Ce informaţii de puteţi oferi despre alte segmente aflate în această ”competiţie”?

Putem vorbi despre segmentul de profile de gard. Există în piaţă producători şi importatori de şipci de gard din lemn, cu preţuri sub preţurile profilelor BENCOMP, însă cu costuri de întreţinere semnificative (vopsire şi lăcuire periodică). Durata de viaţa a profilelor din lemn este redusă. Materialele putrezesc destul de rapid dacă nu sunt vopsite şi lăcuite periodic.

Apoi sunt importatorii de profile de gard din WPC – discutăm despre produse chinezeşti ieftine şi de calitate îndoielnică – şi producătorii şi importatorii de şipci de gard metalice. Preţurile oferite sunt mai mici, dar aspectul este inferior profilelor WPC. Şi durabilitatea este redusă, din cauza riscului de ruginire şi a cheltuielilor periodice de întreţinere (grunduire, vopsire) care nu sunt necesare la profilele WPC produse de BENCOMP. Acestea sunt rezistente la mucegai, la umiditate, la diferenţe de temperatură, rezistente la cari, insecte, ciuperci şi alţi dăunători ai lemnului. Suplimentar, profilele WPC Bencomp se pot spală cu jet de apa (eventual sub presiune) sau cu o soluţie de apa cu clor.

Există şi producători şi importatori de panouri de gard din tabla prelucrată CNC cu laser. Preţurile sunt asemănătoare, însă aspectul este inferior gardurilor realizate din profile WPC, chiar daca gama de modele care se pot realiza este practic nelimitată.

În ceea ce priveşte producătorii de panouri de gard din fier forjat şi/sau plasă sudată, preţul acestor panouri apropiindu-se foarte mult de preţurile practicate de BENCOMP. Cu unii dintre producătorii de astfel de panouri am încheiat deja contracte de colaborare, astfel că rezultă un gard care îmbină profile WPC Bencomp şi fierul forjat, oferind un aspect elegant şi totodată rezistent.

Nu în ultimul rând, există segmentul de profile de placare exterioară (lambriuri exterioare). Competitorii BENCOMP sunt toţi producătorii şi importatorii de sisteme de acoperire a pereţilor exteriori. Din păcate, placarea exterioară a clădirilor nu este populară în România, aşa cum este în alte ţari, şi aş menţiona Suedia, în acest context, şi alte ţări scandinave.

Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP: ”Comunicarea este esenţială”

Cum ar putea definit succesul de care se bucură profilele WPC Bencomp? Există un cuvânt-cheie?

Comunicarea. Este esenţială. Numai în acest fel poate fi cuantificat nivelul de satisfacţie post-instalare, dar există şi posibilitatea de monitorizare a comportamentului în timp al profilelor produse de BENCOMP. Pe de altă parte, este pus accent constant şi pe comunicarea continuă cu potenţialii clienţi, tocmai pentru a afla care sunt dorinţele acestora şi care sunt eventualele probleme pe care profilele BENCOMP trebuie să le rezolve. Pe o piaţă unde concurenţa devine din ce în ce mai dură, un alt criteriu fundamental al dezvoltării îl reprezintă monitorizarea permanentă a concurenţei directe şi indirecte pentru a observa din timp eventuale schimbări importante în politica lor de preţ, în design-ul de produs etc.

Dar asta nu este totul. BENCOMP ţine legătura permanentă cu producătorii de echipamente tehnologice pentru producţia de profile WPC – în special cu producătorii integraţi deja în această colaborare pe termen lung –, pentru a fi la curent cu ultimele tendinţe la nivel mondial pe piaţa acestor profile: noi modele, noi aplicaţii, noi tehnologii care să permită creşterea productivităţii şi reducerea consumurilor de energie electrică. Suntem într-o căutare permanentă de noi surse de materii prime şi aditivi care să permită aprovizionarea ritmică a fabricii, în condiţiile creşterii constante de capacitate (investiţii în noi linii de fabricaţie), monitorizăm permanent legislaţia cu legătură directă cu acest domeniu de activitate.

În acelaşi timp, dorim să atragem de muncă pregătită şi calificată, dar şi să păstrăm personalul de calitate.

Ce îşi doresc clienţii BENCOMP? A fost realizat un ”profil” al clientului BENCOMP?

Dacă ne referim la persoane juridice, clienţii BENCOMP sunt firme de construcţii / dezvoltatori imobiliari, companii din domeniul HORECA (hoteluri, baruri, restaurante, pub-uri etc.), birouri de arhitectură şi arhitecţi, lanţuri de bricolaj / magazine tip DIY, depozite de materiale de construcţii, revânzători online şi offline, dar şi firme de montaj – pentru montaj şi revânzare profile.

În ceea ce priveşte clienţii persoane fizice, aceştia au vârsta medie 35-40 ani, cu venituri medii şi peste medie. Îşi doresc eleganţă, durabilitate, dar şi un raport bun preţ-calitate. Preferă să plătească mai mult, dar să nu aibă probleme, în timp, cu întreţinerea si mentenanţa. În acelaşi timp, îşi doresc un produs elegant, iar faptul că aleg un produs ecologic - realizat din deşeuri de lemn şi plastic – le oferă, permanent, un sentiment de împlinire a responsabilităţii faţă de mediul înconjurător”.

”Investiţia în profilele WPC produse de BENCOMP, o alternativă durabilă şi ecologică”

Care sunt produsele şi serviciile pe care BENCOMP le oferă clienţilor?

BENCOMP produce profile WPC pentru pardoseli exterioare – terase, pontoane, piste de joaca, alei pietonale, plaje pentru piscină, terase pentru restaurante, baruri. Pofilele pot fi utilizate pentru uz rezidenţial, pentru uz comercial, pentru trafic greu. De asemenea, producem/livram şi accesorii pentru montaj: cleme, şuruburi inox, şină suport şi colţare.

Profilele WPC pentru garduri si împrejmuiri/balustrade sunt profile pline şi profile celulare, putând fi menţionate ulucile, scândurile, şipcile, traversele (mâna curentă), stâlpii şi accesorii pentru montaj: capace si gulere pentru stâlpi, suporţi metalici pentru stâlpi, conectori, cleme

Unele dintre profilele WPC pentru garduri pot fi utilizate si pentru confecţionarea de mobilier urban – coşuri de gunoi, jardiniere etc. – sau pentru confecţionarea de pergole si foişoare. Totodtă, sunt produse şi profile WPC pentru lambriuri – placări exterioare.

Ce ne puteţi spune despre capacitatea fabricii de producţie BENCOMP la sfârşitul anului 2021?

Odată cu trecerea timpului, capacitatea de producţie a fabricii BENCOMP a crescut constant şi, începând cu sezonul 2015, numărul de profile WPC realizate a ajuns la peste 40. Astazi avem în portofoliu un total de peste 70 de profile şi accesorii.

Datorită calitatăţii ingredientelor folosite, dar şi tehnologiei de producţie, pot fi realizate profile de înaltă calitate, perfect similare celor produse în Europa de Vest.

Mai mult, în afară de tipurile uzuale de profile – pentru duşumea, lambriu, stâlpi sau garduri -, se pot realiza şi alte profile, la comandă, prin asimilarea extrem de rapidă a matriţelor necesare, pentru cantităţi care să permită amortizarea rezonabila a acestor matrite.

BENCOMP şi-a propus de la bun început să performeze în acest domeniu şi să devină, încetul cu încetul, cel mai căutat si apreciat producător de profile WPC, dar nu doar în Romania, ci şi în Europa, capacităţile de producţie fiind dezvoltate continuu în vederea optimizării costurilor. Investiţia în profilele WPC produse de BENCOMP este una pe termen lung, care elimină eforturi şi cheltuieli viitoare cu întreţinerea, fiind o alternativă durabilă şi ecologică şi oferind, totodată, aspectul natural al lemnului, atât de căutat de consumatori, menţionează Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionarul majoritar BENCOMP, cel mai mare producător de profile WPC din Sud-Estul Europei şi zona Balcanică.

INTERVIEW | Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder:

"We want to become the most looked for and appreciated WPC profiles manufacturer, not only in Romania, but also in Europe"

BENCOMP, the largest WPC manufacturer in Southeast Europe and the Balkans, is part of a group of companies with tradition in recycling and recovering waste from plastics, glass, electronics and packaging, its majority shareholder Bene Internaţional SRL operating in this field for over 20 years.

The revolutionary Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) is a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to the classical wood, and the WPC profiles manufactured by BENCOMP have already proven their sustainability over time.

Adevărul asked Mrs. Cristina Isabela Bene, the majority shareholder of the company, some questions regarding the development of the BENCOMP project wishing to find out more information about this success story and also about the WPC profiles – the composite wood – manufactured by the company.

First and foremost, we would kindly ask you to tell us when and how the "story" of BENCOMP began, the largest manufacturer of WPC profiles in South East Europe and the Balkans?

The BENCOMP plant started its activity from the desire of Bene Internaţional SRL to completely close a final recycling flow by obtaining finished products in order to add value on several levels: environmental protection by recycling wood waste and HDPE plastic waste (ed. note - high density polyethylene) which thus no longer reach the landfill, environmental protection by reducing energy consumption - it is known that recycled production saves between 30 and 50% of energy consumption, which means that the CO 2 emissions decrease, generating sustainable production over time. The final decision was made after more than 2 years of having analyzed the existing technologies and the raw materials/additives suppliers.

BENCOMP is the first producer of WPC (composite wood) profiles in Romania being part of a group of companies from Oradea with a tradition in recycling and recovering plastic, glass, electronic or packaging waste. We value the years of experience in the field of plastics processing of talented engineers and their enthusiasm, plus the skill of a motivated team, in continuous development in order to produce quality and competitive products both internally and externally.

Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder of BENCOMP: "We aim to raise awareness on this revolutionary product, the composite wood"

Where is the WPC profile plant located?

In Buzău, 100 km away from Bucharest and 220 km from Constanţa. BENCOMP - which set out from the very beginning to become not only a domestic “player” but to become an international one, also targeting the export market - reintroduces in the economic flow the excess wood left over from the manufacture of furniture and recycled plastics, the final result being high quality products which it exports both to Europe and worldwide.

Today - after more than 9 years of manufacturing - the WPC profiles produced by BENCOMP (which can be used to make outdoor terraces, fences, building cladding, street furniture, etc.), have reached individual customers and legal entities not only in Romania, but also in Bulgaria, Belgium, Spain, England, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Qatar, Italy, France or the Republic of Moldova.

Why WPC, the composite wood? Can you tell us what its advantages are?

The Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) - is a hybrid material which combines the qualities of wood with the ease of processing plastic and manages to successfully replace natural wood without compromising on strength. Composed of wood fibers, that is waste generated from wood production processes, mixed with recycled plastics, WPC also proves to be revolutionary by being an environmentally friendly material, made of 100% renewable materials, sawdust and recycled plastic.

We aim to raise awareness of this revolutionary product – the composite wood - on the Romanian market and save the local forests by creating more resistant ecological products easier to maintain over time than classic wood.

Cristina Isabela Bene: "We offer the largest guarantee on the Romanian market"

What does an investment in WPC profiles produced by BENCOMP basically mean? What guarantee do you offer to buyers from Romania and other countries?

The investment in WPC profiles produced by Bencomp is a long-term one, which eliminates future efforts and maintenance costs, it is a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative, while also offering the natural look of wood. We want more significant deliveries to the State-owned companies - we have not worked with the State companies in general so far - therefore we need to develop a strategy in this direction.

We are the manufacturer with the most developed product ranges: 11 different types of floor profiles, over 15 fence profiles - boards, traverses, columns, etc., 4 models of exterior cladding profiles (paneling) and over 20 models of accessories for mounting these profiles. We are constantly looking for the best suppliers of raw materials and additives on the European market to deliver the quality expected by our customers.

We want to become the most looked for and appreciated manufacturer of WPC profiles, not only in Romania, but also in Europe, by continuously increasing of production capacities in order to optimize costs.

We offer the best advice for choosing the right profile to our clients, depending on the type, purpose and size of their work, we also advise the client for own set up or we direct them to the Bencomp approved installers in order to make sure that the installation of the profiles is right (and does not jeopardize product durability and guarantee).

We also offer the longest guarantee on the Romanian market (5 years, compared to the mandatory 2-year legal guarantee for long-use products) and a lifespan of the profiles (correctly installed!) that can reach up to 25 years (average 15 years).

Let's talk about prices as well. How is the BENCOMP offer positioned in the market and what are the defining elements for the services provided?

BENCOMP prices are above the prices of the products imported from China and below those imported from Western Europe. Regarding the defining elements, we are talking about a wide range of models and colors, pre- and after-market assistance, which is essential in the whole process but also this 5-year guarantee that BENCOMP offers to its customers.

There surely is fierce competition in the innovative field of WPC profiles. How are the "players" in the market, what do they offer their customers?

This competition runs on several segments. On floor profiles, for example, we are talking about internal manufacturers of WPC profiles - with an extremely limited range of models and quantity produced, but with prices below Bencomp prices. But the low quality of the products must be taken into account, and their guarantee is only 2 years, compared to 5 years at BENCOMP.

Then, there are the WPC profile importers. There is a limited range of profiles offered to customers, and their prices are well below the BENCOMP prices. On the other hand, the quality and durability are reduced, without specifying the guarantee, meaning that the 2-year legal guarantee is offered, but with no reference to what this guarantee covers. There are also manufacturers of wooden floor profiles on the market - the price is similar to that of WPC profiles, but the maintenance costs are high and the service life is short, usually the material rots after 3-5 years.

What information can you provide about other segments in this "competition"?

We can talk about the fence profile segment. There are manufacturers and importers of wooden fence slats on the market, with prices below the prices of BENCOMP profiles, but with significant maintenance costs (periodic painting and varnishing). The lifespan of wooden profiles is short. The materials rot quite quickly if they are not periodically painted and varnished.

Then there are the importers of WPC fence profiles - we are talking about cheap and questionable quality Chinese products - and the manufacturers and importers of metal fence slats. The prices offered are lower, but the look is lower than the WPC profiles. Their durability is low, due to the risk of rust and the periodic maintenance costs (priming, painting) that are not required for the WPC profiles produced by BENCOMP. They are resistant to mold, moisture, temperature differences, rust, insects, fungi and other wood pests. In addition, Bencomp WPC profiles can be washed with water jet (possibly under pressure) or with a chlorinated water solution.

There are also manufacturers and importers of CNC laser-processed sheet metal fence panels. The prices are similar, but their look is lower than the fences made of WPC profiles, even if the range of models that can be made is practically unlimited.

As far as for the manufacturers of wrought iron and/or welded mesh fence panels, the price of these panels is very close to the prices charged by BENCOMP. We have already concluded collaboration agreements with some of the manufacturers of such panels, so that the result is a fence that combines WPC Bencomp profiles and wrought iron, offering an elegant yet durable look.

Last but not least, there is the segment of exterior cladding profiles (exterior paneling). BENCOMP's competitors are all manufacturers and importers of exterior wall coverings. Unfortunately, the exterior cladding of buildings is not popular in Romania, as it is in other countries, and I would mention Sweden, in this context, and other Scandinavian countries.

Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder: ”Communication is essential”

How would you define the success of Bencomp WPC profiles? Is there any keyword?

Communication. It is essential. Only in this way can there be quantified the level of after-installation satisfaction, but there is also the possibility to monitor the behavior over time of the profiles produced by BENCOMP. On the other hand, there is constant emphasis on continuous communication with potential customers, just to find out their wishes and the possible issues that BENCOMP profiles need to solve. In a market where competition is becoming increasingly fierce, another fundamental criterion for development is the constant monitoring of direct and indirect competition in order to observe in advance any important changes in their pricing policy, product design, etc.

But this is not everything. BENCOMP is in constant contact with the manufacturers of technological equipment for the production of WPC profiles - especially with the manufacturers already integrated in this long-term collaboration - in order to keep updated on the latest global trends in the market of these profiles: new models, new applications, new technologies that enable the productivity increase and reduce electricity consumption. We are in a constant search for new sources of raw materials and additives to enable the rhythmic supply of the plant, given the constant increase of capacity (investments in new production lines), we constantly monitor the legislation directly related to this field of activity.

At the same time, we want to attract trained and qualified manpower but also to retain quality personnel.

What do BENCOMP customers want? Has a BENCOMP customer profile been drawn?

If we refer to legal entities, BENCOMP clients are construction companies/real estate developers, HORECA companies (hotels, bars, restaurants, pubs, etc.), architectural offices and architects, DIY chains/DIY stores, construction materials warehouses, online and offline resellers, but also assembly companies - for assembly and resale of profiles.

As for the individual clients, their average age is 35-40 years, with average and above average incomes. They want elegance, durability, but also a good price-quality ratio. They prefer to pay more and not to have problems, over time, with maintenance and upkeeping. At the same time, they want an elegant product, and the fact that they choose an ecological product - made of wood and plastic waste - permanently gives them a sense of fulfilling their responsibility towards the environment”.

Investing in WPC profiles produced by BENCOMP, a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative"

What products and services does BENCOMP offer to its customers?

BENCOMP produces WPC profiles for outdoor floors - terraces, pontoons, playgrounds, pedestrian alleys, swimming pools, terraces for restaurants, bars. The profiles can be used for residential use, for commercial use, for heavy traffic. We also produce/deliver mounting accessories: clamps, stainless steel screws, support rail and corners.

The WPC profiles for fences and fences/railings are solid profiles and cellular profiles, such as gutters, planks, slats, traverses (handrails), poles and mounting accessories: poles and collars for poles, metal supports for poles, connectors, clamps

Some of the WPC profiles for fences can also be used for making street furniture - trash cans, planters, etc. - or for making pergolas and pavilions. WPC profiles for paneling - exterior cladding are also produced.

What can you tell us about the capacity of the BENCOMP production plant at the end of 2021?

Over time, the production capacity of the BENCOMP plant has steadily increased and, since the 2015 season, the number of WPC profiles has reached over 40. Today we have in our portfolio a total of over 70 profiles and accessories.

Due to the quality of the ingredients used, but also to the production technology, high quality profiles can be made, perfectly similar to those produced in Western Europe.

Moreover, in addition to the usual types of profiles - for flooring, paneling, poles or fences - other profiles can be made on order, by extremely fast assimilation of the necessary molds, for quantities that allow reasonable amortization of these molds.

BENCOMP aimed from the very beginning to perform in this field and to become, step by step, the most looked for and appreciated manufacturer of WPC profiles, not only in Romania, but also in Europe, its production capacities being continuously developed in order to optimize costs. The investment in WPC profiles produced by BENCOMP is a long-term one, which eliminates future efforts and maintenance costs, being a sustainable and ecological alternative while also offering the natural look of wood, so sought after by consumers, says Cristina Isabela Bene, the majority shareholder of BENCOMP, the largest manufacturer of WPC profiles in Southeast Europe and the Balkans.