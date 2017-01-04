adevarul.ro Entertainment

Reacţia lui Robbie Williams, criticat că şi-a dezinfectat mâinile după ce salutase mai mulţi fani prezenţi la concertul de Anul Nou: momentul devenit viral VIDEO

Robbie Williams, surprins în direct în timp ce se strâmba şi-şi curăţa mâinile

Cântăreţul birtanic Robbie Williams (42 de ani) a avut o reacţie pe măsură după ce a devenit ţinta ironiilor încă din primele secunde ale noului an, fanii taxându-l dur pentru faptul că şi-a curăţat mâinile cu gel antibacterian după ce a salutat mai multe persoane aflate în public la show-ul susţinut de Anul Nou.

Robbie Williams a răspuns printr-o filmare amuzantă criticilor primite în urma concertului de Anul Nou când s-a strâmbat în timp ce-şi curăţa palmele cu gel antibacterian după ce dăduse mâna cu mai mulţi fani. 
 
În clipul publicat pe reţelele sociale, artistul se autoironizează dând mâna cu o mama soţiei sale pe care o îmbrăţişează şi îi urează un an nou fericit, după care se spală pe mâini cu gel.
 
 

Regram from @aydafieldwilliams Wiping the slate clean for 2017 #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday

Un clip video postat de Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

 
Totuşi, cântăreţul a recunoscut recent că este obsedat de microbi şi că foloseşte de foarte multe ori pe zi gel antibacterian şi apă de gură, mai ales că fumează şi ascunde acest lucru copiilor săi: „În casă am peste tot apă de gură şi dezinfectant pentru mâini. De când locuiesc în Los Angeles, am devenit un pic germofob. Îmi vine greu să strâng mâna oamenilor“, a dezvăluit Williams pentru tabloidul The Sun. 
 
Concertul din noaptea de Revelion de la Londra a fost dedicat unui număr restrâns de spectatori şi a fost transmis în direct de BBC One. Momentul în care artistul este surprins dezinfectându-şi mâinile şi cu o grimasă pe faţă a devenit viral, mulţi fani contestând gestul cântăreţului.
„E atât de trist că deja avem o moarte în 2017. Odihneşte-te în pace, cariera lui Robbie Williams“, „Robbie Williams folosind gel antibacterian după ce a dat mâna cu plebea este startul anului 2017 pe care îl merităm“, „Robbie Williams foloseşte gel antibacterian în direct după ce a atins oameni normali“, sunt doar câteva dintre comentariile fanilor. 
