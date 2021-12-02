Daniel Constantin: „România este, de peste 30 de ani, unul dintre cei mai importanţi parteneri europeni ai Emiratelor“

Emiratele Arabe Unite se numără printre purtătoarele moştenirii multimilenare ale culturii şi istoriei arabe, exprimate în versuri de o rară sensibilitate şi în fapte de un eroism de poveste. De la redobândirea independenţei emiratelor şi unirea, în anul 1971, formând Emiratele Arabe Unite, acestea s-au angajat pe un parcurs al modernizării şi reafirmării naţionale care nu face decât să proiecteze în viitor coroana unui edificiu a cărui temelie rămâne ferm ancorată în tradiţie.

România este, de peste 30 ani, unul dintre cei mai importanţi şi mai constanţi parteneri europeni ai Emiratelor. În calitate de Preşedinte al Grupului de Prietenie cu Emiratele Arabe Unite, sunt onorat să contribui cu toată priceperea, înţelegerea şi prietenia de care românii au dat mereu dovadă faţă de partenerii noştri din Emirate şi nu numai.

Aşadar, în această zi specială, urez prietenilor noştri din Emiratele Arabe Unite mulţi şi prosperi ani de existenţă printre popoarele lumii şi salut deschiderea de care ambele părţi dau dovadă înspre aprofundarea şi extinderea relaţiilor reciproce culturale, economice, politice şi nu numai.

La mulţi ani, Emiratele Arabe Unite!

Daniel Constantin

Deputat, Preşedinte Comisia de Prietenie cu EAU

***

Message from Mr. Daniel Constantin, MP, Chairman of the Friendship Committee with the United Arab Emirates, on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the UAE:

The United Arab Emirates is one of the bearers of the multimillennial legacy of Arab culture and history, expressed in verses of rare sensitivity and in deeds of fairytale heroism. Since regaining the emirates' independence and uniting the United Arab Emirates in 1971, they have embarked on a path of national modernization and reaffirmation that will only design the crown of a building in the future, the foundation of which remains firmly rooted in tradition.

Romania has been, for over 30 years, one of the most important and constant European partners of the Emirates. As President of the Friendship Group with the United Arab Emirates, I am honored to contribute with all the skill, understanding and friendship that Romanians have always shown towards our partners in the Emirates and beyond.

So, on this special day, I wish our friends in the United Arab Emirates many and prosperous years of existence among the peoples of the world and welcome the openness that both sides show towards deepening and expanding each other's cultural, economic, political and other relations.

Happy birthday, United Arab Emirates!

Daniel Constantin

MP, Chairman of the Friendship Committee with the UAE