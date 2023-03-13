search
Luni, 13 Martie 2023
Adevărul
Ultimele știri

OSCAR 2023: Lista completă a câştigătorilor. Brendan Fraser și Michelle Yeoh, cei mai buni actori

Cea de-a 95-a galã de decernare a premiilor Oscar a avut loc la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles. Evenimentul a fost prezentat, pentru a treia oarã, de actorul Jimmy Kimmel.

Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser și Jamie Lee Curtis FOTO Profimedia
Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser și Jamie Lee Curtis FOTO Profimedia

Premiile Oscar sunt atribuite în fiecare an în baza voturilor exprimate de cei aproximativ 10.000 de membri ai Academiei de film americane (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - AMPAS).

Gala a fost transmisă în direct în Statele Unite de postul de televiziune ABC şi a fost difuzată în peste 225 de ţări şi teritorii din întreaga lume.

Iată mai jos lista completă a premiilor decernate la gala Oscar 2023:

Cel mai bun film: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

La aceastã categorie au fost nominalizate producţiile cinematografice "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "The Fabelmans", "Tár", "Top Gun: Maverick", "Triangle of Sadness", "Women Talking". 

Cea mai bună regie: Daniel Kwan şi Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

La această categorie au fost nominalizaţi actorii Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"), Paul Mescal ("Aftersun"), Bill Nighy ("Living").

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everwhere All at Once")

La această categorie au concurat actriţele Cate Blanchett ("Tár"), Ana de Armas ("Blonde"), Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie"), Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans"), Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

Acesta este primul premiu Oscar din palmaresul actriţei malaeziene Michelle Yeoh, care a devenit prima actriţă de origine asiatică recompensată la această categorie de Academia de film americană.

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

La această categorie au fost nominalizaţi actorii Brandan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway"), Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans"), Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Acesta este primul premiu Oscar din palmaresul actriţei americane Jamie Lee Curtis.

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: "All Quiet On The Western Front" (Germania)

Producţia germană a câştigat în acest an şi premiul BAFTA la categoria "cel mai bun film într-o altă limbă decât engleza".

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: "Pinocchio"

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: "Pinocchio"

Cea mai bună scenografie: "All Quiet On The Western Front"

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: "Women Talking"

Cel mai bun scenariu original: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cea mai bună imagine: "All Quiet On The Western Front"

Cel mai bun montaj: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "All Quiet On The Western Front"

Cel mai bun cântec original: "Naatu Naatu" (M.M. Keeravaani şi Chandrabose pentru filmul "RRR")

Cel mai bun sunet: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Avatar: The Way Of Water"

Cel mai bun machiaj/ cea mai bună coafură: "The Whale"

Cele mai bune costume: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: "An Irish Goodbye"

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: "Navalny"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "The Elephant Whisperers"

Premii onorifice: Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir

Premiul umanitar Jean Hersholt: Michael J. Fox.

Top articole

