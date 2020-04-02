adevarul.ro Entertainment

Mărturia unui model Victoria’s Secret cu COVID-19: „Este înfricoşător. Aveam psihicul la pământ, nu puteam să respir, iar mâncatul devenise un chin“

Modelul Alexina Graham a povestit ce simptome a avut înainte de a fi diagnosticată cu coronavirus FOTO Instagram

Modelul Victoria’s Secret Alexina Graham, în vârstă de 30 de ani, a anunţat că are coronavirus şi a descris ce simptome a avut.

Modelul Alexina Graham a dezvăluit că a fost internată după ce a avut simptome severe şi a fost diagnosticată cu noul coronavirus, scrie Daily Mail
 
Ea a postat pe contul său de Instagram o fotografie cu ea, întinsă pe patul de spital, cu o branulă în mână şi mască chirurgicală, şi a descris rapiditatea cu care Covid-19 a pus stăpânire pe corpul ei. 
 
„Este înfricoşător. Prima zi am petrecut-o în toaletă, vomitând de mai multe ori. Apoi a apărut febra şi am început să am frisoane severe. Aveam psihicul la pământ şi nu mai puteam să respir.  Mi-am pierdut capacitatea de a putea vorbi corect în propoziţii complete, simţeam că îmi cedează plămânii, mă durea în piept, nu puteam să intru şi să ies dintr-o baie singură, aveam nevoie de ajutor pentru a mă pune în pat. Chiar şi mâncatul devenise un chin“, a povestit Alexina.
 
Alexina a continuat îndemnându-i pe fanii săi să ia sfatul guvernului în serios şi să rămână acasă.
 
Modelul a scris: „Staţi cu toţii în siguranţă. Prima fotografie a fost făcută când am început deja autoizolarea acasă, primele simptome au început să apară, dar am crezut că am doar intoxicaţii alimentare“. 
 
Alexina se află acum în izolare la domiciliu şi se recuperează. De asemenea, Alexina a încărcat o poză cu ea şi sora ei, căreia i-a mulţumit: „Sora mai mică are grijă de sora cea mare. Îţi mulţumesc, surioară. Eram speriată, aveam dureri şi nu ştiam ce urma să se întâmple, dar ai avut grijă de mine, m-ai susţinut, mi-ai şters lacrimile şi ai fost acolo la fiecare pas. Când nu puteai să fii cu mine la spital, erai acolo la telefon. Familia, cel mai bun prieten şi asistenta mea acasă. Te iubesc. E ziua a cincea şi devin mai puternică şi mă simt mai bine pe zi ce trece“.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Little Sister looks after Big Sister ❤️ Thank you Sister!! I was scared, I was in pain and I didn’t know what was to come but you took care of me, you held me, you wiped away my tears and you have been there through each step. When you couldn’t be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend and my nurse at home. Love you 💕 Day 5 and I’m getting stronger and feeling better daily 🙌🏼. Thank you to the people who sent kind messages, love and good vibes 💗 It really meant the world to me and lifted my spirits💋 Some People are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s!!Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!! It’s scary -I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day, the fever appeared and then when It broke I got severe chills, i was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences,my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!! Please take this seriously and please stay home. Love to you all out there ❤️ Stay safe everyone 🌎 💋 💋 (the first photo was taken when we had already started self isolation at home, my first symptoms started but I thought I had food poisoning only) #keepsafe #stayhome #lookaftereachother #lookafteryourself Big Thankyou to our health hero’s, Thankyou to the NHS and Thankyou to Key workers in this crazy time 💗

