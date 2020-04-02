Mărturia unui model Victoria’s Secret cu COVID-19: „Este înfricoşător. Aveam psihicul la pământ, nu puteam să respir, iar mâncatul devenise un chin“

Modelul Alexina Graham a dezvăluit că a fost internată după ce a avut simptome severe şi a fost diagnosticată cu noul coronavirus, scrie Daily Mail

Ea a postat pe contul său de Instagram o fotografie cu ea, întinsă pe patul de spital, cu o branulă în mână şi mască chirurgicală, şi a descris rapiditatea cu care Covid-19 a pus stăpânire pe corpul ei.

„Este înfricoşător. Prima zi am petrecut-o în toaletă, vomitând de mai multe ori. Apoi a apărut febra şi am început să am frisoane severe. Aveam psihicul la pământ şi nu mai puteam să respir. Mi-am pierdut capacitatea de a putea vorbi corect în propoziţii complete, simţeam că îmi cedează plămânii, mă durea în piept, nu puteam să intru şi să ies dintr-o baie singură, aveam nevoie de ajutor pentru a mă pune în pat. Chiar şi mâncatul devenise un chin“, a povestit Alexina.

Alexina a continuat îndemnându-i pe fanii săi să ia sfatul guvernului în serios şi să rămână acasă.

Modelul a scris: „Staţi cu toţii în siguranţă. Prima fotografie a fost făcută când am început deja autoizolarea acasă, primele simptome au început să apară, dar am crezut că am doar intoxicaţii alimentare“.

Alexina se află acum în izolare la domiciliu şi se recuperează. De asemenea, Alexina a încărcat o poză cu ea şi sora ei, căreia i-a mulţumit: „Sora mai mică are grijă de sora cea mare. Îţi mulţumesc, surioară. Eram speriată, aveam dureri şi nu ştiam ce urma să se întâmple, dar ai avut grijă de mine, m-ai susţinut, mi-ai şters lacrimile şi ai fost acolo la fiecare pas. Când nu puteai să fii cu mine la spital, erai acolo la telefon. Familia, cel mai bun prieten şi asistenta mea acasă. Te iubesc. E ziua a cincea şi devin mai puternică şi mă simt mai bine pe zi ce trece“.