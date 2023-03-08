8 martie, 8 președinte de parlamente, aceeași problemă

De 8 martie, noi, 8 femei președinte de Parlament din Uniunea Europeană, din România, Spania, Belgia, Cipru, Lituania, Slovenia și Republica Cehă, am semnat împreună acest articol în care spunem cu aceeași voce: o societate în care femeile și bărbații sunt egali este o societate prosperă, o societate dreaptă!

”Pentru o societate justă şi prosperă: egalitate de gen

De fiecare 8 martie, nevoia de egalitate de gen este în centrul atenţiei opiniei publice. Cu această ocazie, subsemnatele, preşedinte ale Parlamentelor din statele membre UE, doresc să se alăture vocilor care cer egalitate deplină între bărbaţi şi femei, întrucât egalitatea de gen este unul dintre consensurile fundamentale ale democraţiilor noastre şi, în acelaşi timp, un reper al Europei ca proiect politic.

În 1979, Simone Veil a fost aleasă prima Preşedintă a Parlamentului European. De atunci, femeile europene au realizat progrese semnificative în domeniul puterii politice. Numărul femeilor, atât în parlamente, cât şi în guverne, a crescut. A fi preşedinta unei adunări parlamentare nu mai este ceva excepţional, cum era în 1979. Dar mai sunt multe de făcut, după cum ne avertizează indicele realizat de Institutul European pentru Egalitate de Gen: pe o scară de la 0 la 100 (100 indicând egalitate deplină în exercitarea puterii politice), media statelor europene este de 60,2.

Când Mary Wollstonecraft a spus „Mă declar împotriva oricărei puteri bazate pe prejudecăţi, indiferent cât de veche e”, se referea la izvorul discriminării istorice suferite de femei, o suferinţă pe care continuă să o poarte şi astăzi, în ciuda tuturor eforturilor. Discriminarea de gen are o natură structurală, pentru că îşi are rădăcinile în modele şi sisteme sexiste vechi de secole, care au determinat poziţia de inferioritate socială a femeii. Tradiţional, femeile au îndurat multe forme de excludere şi au dus poveri inegale ca urmare a convenţiilor, organizaţiilor şi deciziilor sociale.

Pentru a înlătura toate obstacolele din calea dezvoltării libere a femeilor şi pentru a promova deplina lor implicare în toate domeniile societăţii, avem nevoie să ne unim forţele, atât parlamentele noastre naţionale, cât şi Uniunea Europeană în ansamblu.

O societate echitabilă este o societate dreaptă. Pentru că a lupta pentru egalitate de gen înseamnă a lupta pentru libertate. Pentru libertatea femeilor de a-şi trăi pe deplin vieţile, cu independenţă, securitate, demnitate şi respect de sine. Combaterea violenţei bazate pe gen, indiferent de forma pe care o îmbracă, trebuie să fie o prioritate pentru noi toţi.

O societate egală este o societate prosperă. Reducerea dezechilibrului de gen îmbunătăţeşte capitalul uman şi productivitatea. În secolul XXI, cunoaşterea noastră şi economiile fundamentate pe inovaţie nu pot avansa fără talentul şi creativitatea femeilor. Din acest motiv, egalitatea este, şi trebuie să fie, unul dintre motoarele de dezvoltare economică ale erei noastre.

În discursul său inaugural, prezentat Parlamentului European, Simone Veil a numit pacea, libertatea şi prosperitatea ca fiind principalele provocări ale Uniunii, iar, pentru a le îndeplini, a făcut apel către o Europă a solidarităţii, a independenţei (în special energetice) şi a cooperării. Chiar şi astăzi, într-o mare măsură, această hartă de priorităţi rămâne de actualitate, mai ales în contextul războiului declanşat de Rusia.

Unitatea în răspunsul nostru la această agresiune este cea mai bună apărare a valorilor noastre europene. Valori care insuflă curaj femeilor şi fetelor din Ucraina. Ne apărăm identitatea de Uniune a păcii, a libertăţii şi a prosperităţii. Dar astăzi, trebuie să afirmăm că, fără egalitate, Europa nu există. Femeile şi bărbaţii europeni aspiră să construiască democraţia noastră cu drepturi şi oportunităţi egale, cu implicarea deplină în toate sferele puterii sociale, politice şi economice, având viziunea unui viitor mai drept pentru toţi”.

Meritxell BATET - President Congress of Deputies- Spain

Stephanie D´HOSE – President Senate- Belgium

Eliane TILLIEUX – President House of Representatives – Belgium

Annita DEMETRIOU – President House of Representatives – Cyprus

Viktorija ČMILYTĖ-NIELSEN - President Seimas – Lithuania

Alina-Ştefania GORGHIU – Vice President and Interim President of Senate- Romania

Urška KLAKOČAR ZUPANČIČ – President National Assembly – Slovenia

Markéta PEKAROVÁ ADAMOVÁ - President House of Representatives- Czech Republic