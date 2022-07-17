Experţii confirmă că balena descoperită pe o plajă din statul Victoria, Australia, nu este celebrul Migaloo, un mascul alb de balenă cu cocoaşă

Trupul unei balene albe a fost descoperit pe o plajă din Mallacoota, în estul statului, săptămâna aceasta, stârnind îngrijorarea că ar putea fi celebrul Migaloo, care a fost văzut pentru prima dată în largul oraşului Byron Bay în 1991.

Însă Peter Brick, de la Departamentul pentru Mediu, Sol, Apă şi Planificare din Victoria (DEWLP), a spus că imaginile cu trupul balenei care au fost analizate de oficiali au dovedit că nu este vorba de Migaloo.

”Ofiţerii DELWP au examinat imagini cu balena cu cocoaşă moartă la Mallacoota şi au confirmat că este o femelă care nu a atins încă maturitatea. Migaloo este mascul”, a declarat Brick pentru AAP.

BREAKING: The whale that washed up dead on a Mallacoota beach is NOT Migaloo. "DELWP Officers have examined images of the dead Humpback Whale at Mallacoota and have confirmed it is a sub-adult female. Migaloo is a male," DELWP's Peter Brick says @AAPNewswire

Wildlife scientist @VanessaPirotta says the whale that washed up dead on a Mallacoota beach is likely not Migaloo, based on darkened skin under barnacles on the throat.



"Without genetic testing, it is probably around over 50 per cent not likely Migaloo," she told ABC TV.