Experţii confirmă că balena descoperită pe o plajă din statul Victoria, Australia, nu este celebrul Migaloo, un mascul alb de balenă cu cocoaşă

Trupul balenei descoperite pe o plajă din statul Victoria, Australia, nu este celebrul Migaloo, un mascul alb de balenă cu cocoaşă, potrivit Departamentului de mediu, relatează The Guadrian.
BREAKING: The whale that washed up dead on a Mallacoota beach is NOT Migaloo.— Callum Godde (@calgodde) July 17, 2022
"DELWP Officers have examined images of the dead Humpback Whale at Mallacoota and have confirmed it is a sub-adult female. Migaloo is a male," DELWP's Peter Brick says @AAPNewswire
Wildlife scientist @VanessaPirotta says the whale that washed up dead on a Mallacoota beach is likely not Migaloo, based on darkened skin under barnacles on the throat.— Callum Godde (@calgodde) July 16, 2022
"Without genetic testing, it is probably around over 50 per cent not likely Migaloo," she told ABC TV.
