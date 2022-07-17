adevarul.ro International

Experţii confirmă că balena descoperită pe o plajă din statul Victoria, Australia, nu este celebrul Migaloo, un mascul alb de balenă cu cocoaşă

Trupul balenei descoperite pe o plajă din statul Victoria, Australia, nu este celebrul Migaloo, un mascul alb de balenă cu cocoaşă, potrivit Departamentului de mediu, relatează The Guadrian.

Trupul unei balene albe a fost descoperit pe o plajă din Mallacoota, în estul statului, săptămâna aceasta, stârnind îngrijorarea că ar putea fi celebrul Migaloo, care a fost văzut pentru prima dată în largul oraşului Byron Bay în 1991.
 
Însă Peter Brick, de la Departamentul pentru Mediu, Sol, Apă şi Planificare din Victoria (DEWLP), a spus că imaginile cu trupul balenei care au fost analizate de oficiali au dovedit că nu este vorba de Migaloo.
 
”Ofiţerii DELWP au examinat imagini cu balena cu cocoaşă moartă la Mallacoota şi au confirmat că este o femelă care nu a atins încă maturitatea. Migaloo este mascul”, a declarat Brick pentru AAP.
 
Au trecut doi ani de când Migaloo, care a fost numit folosind un cuvânt indigen pentru o persoană de albă, a fost văzut ultima dată.
 
Vanessa Pirotta, cercetător de la Universitatea Macquarie, a declarat pentru ABC că perioadele lungi de absenţă nu sunt neobişnuite.
 
Ea a mai spus că, după ce a văzut fotografii cu balena, poate că nici măcar nu este o balenă albă, ci una care şi-a pierdut pigmentarea după ce a murit, din cauza expunerii la soare.
 
Oamenii de ştiinţă au mostre genetice de la Migaloo, ceea ce înseamnă că pot testa orice rămăşiţe pentru a confirma dacă îi aparţin.
 
”Se pare că este cel mai probabil o balenă albă, sau cel puţin o balenă care a avut o pigmentare mai întunecată care a murit în larg şi a ajuns pe ţărm şi s-a decolorat în timp”, a afirmat dr. Pirotta.
 

 

 

