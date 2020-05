Do not agree Agree a little Agree moderately Agree a lot Agree completely

Coronavirus is a bioweapon developed by China to destroy the West. 54.6% 20.2% 11.7% 8.0% 5.5%

Jews have created the virus to collapse the economy for financial gain. 80.8% 5.3% 6.8% 4.6% 2.4%

Muslims are spreading the virus as an attack on Western values. 80.1% 5.9% 7.0% 4.6% 2.4%

Bill Gates has created the virus in order to reduce the world population. 79.0% 6.4% 6.6% 5.1% 3.0%

The WHO already has a vaccine and are withholding it. 70.9% 10.6% 9.3% 5.4% 3.8%

Celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus. 74.5% 8.5% 7.9% 5.6% 3.4%