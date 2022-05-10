adevarul.ro International

Odesa, atacată cu rachete în timpul vizitei preşedintelui CE. Oficialul s-a adăpostit în buncăr cu premierul Ucrainei

Preşedintele Consiliului European şi premierul Ucrainei discutând intr-un adăpost din Odesa. / Foto Twitter

Preşedintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, aflat în vizită, luni, în Odesa, a fost nevoit să se ascundă din cauza bombardamentelor. El a discutat cu premierul Ucrainei într-un adăpost din oraş, în timp ce ruşii lansau noi atacuri.

În timpul unei întâlniri cu premierul ucrainean Denys Shmyhal, „participanţii au trebuit să întrerupă întâlnirea pentru a se adăposti în timp ce rachetele loveau din nou regiunea”.
 
Imaginea cu cei doi discutând în adăpost a fost publicată de premierul Ucrainei, pe Twitter.
 
Acesta a precizat că, deşi bombardamentele ruşilor au întrerupt vizita lui Michel, discuţii referitoare la oprirea Rusiei şi reconstrucţia Ucrainei continuă în adăpost. În plus, el l-a numit pe Charles Michel un „prieten adevărat” al ţării.
 
Oficialul european a postat pe Twitter că se află în Ucraina şi a spus că „Rusia nu ne intimidează”. Un alt mesaj transmis de el a fost. „Curajul vostru (al ucrainenilor) este impresionant”.
Forţele aeriene ruseşti au lovit Odesa din nou, în cursul serii de luni. Două hoteluri şi un centru comercial au fost ţinta atacurilor cu rachete.
 
 

