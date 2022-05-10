Odesa, atacată cu rachete în timpul vizitei preşedintelui CE. Oficialul s-a adăpostit în buncăr cu premierul Ucrainei

Preşedintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, aflat în vizită, luni, în Odesa, a fost nevoit să se ascundă din cauza bombardamentelor. El a discutat cu premierul Ucrainei într-un adăpost din oraş, în timp ce ruşii lansau noi atacuri.
Official part of our meeting with @eucopresident was interrupted today by air raid alert & missiles fired by aggressor near #Odesa. Used every minute in the bomb shelter to tackle joint actions: how to stop russia & rebuild #Ukraine. Grateful for the visit of a true 🇺🇦's friend pic.twitter.com/F1B0cIIrLY— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) May 9, 2022
I came to celebrate #EuropeDay in #Odesa, the city where Pushkin said that "you can feel Europe."— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 9, 2022
And where today the Ukrainian people shield their monuments from bullets and rockets and their freedom from Russian aggression.
You are not alone.
The EU stands with you. pic.twitter.com/kneuEOvepb
We are not intimidated by Russia.— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 9, 2022
Marking #EuropeDay🇪🇺 in Odesa🇺🇦 with @Denys_Shmyhal.@ZelenskyyUa joined us via video.
Your courage is impressive.
The EU’s humanitarian, economic and military support will not waver.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/y9x3FYlowW
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: