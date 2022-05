Pe linia frontului din Donbass, alături de lunetiştii ucraineni: cum se duc luptele în oraşele ce se pun în calea avansului rusesc în est

All Russia's attacks on Ukraine today, May 25th, have been in the Donetsk oblast part of the invasion battlefront. The Russians fired on defences at Pisky, Maryinka, Taramchuk, Bohdanivka, and Pavlopil – from the ruined Donetsk airport to the Kal'mius River near the Sea of Azov. pic.twitter.com/ELyDsvrOah