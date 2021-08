Noi speculaţii despre starea de sănătate a lui Kim Jong-un după ce liderul nord-coreean a apărut cu un bandaj pe ceafă

NEW: Kim Jong Un appeared with a dark spot on the back of his head during public appearances last week:



-Visible from July 24-27, absent on June 29

-Covered with a bandage in some footage

-Cause or nature of the large, dark spot or bruise is unknownhttps://t.co/WvwRGFME7J pic.twitter.com/oLwQCwTsJX