Hackerii nord-coreeni, bănuiţi a fi autorii unui jaf de 100 de milioane de dolari în criptomonede

1/🚨Harmony Hack Update🚨

From 7:28 GMT to *right now*, the hacker has sent 13.5k ETH to https://t.co/NDtymkfQZJ. The attack vector & high velocity of structured payments to a mixer is similar to previous attacks that were attributed to DPRK-linked actorshttps://t.co/xYx6ITl2yk