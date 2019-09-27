adevarul.ro Entertainment

FOTO Prinţul Harry a recreat imaginile cu Prinţesa Diana care au făcut înconjurul lumii în urmă cu 22 de ani

Prinţul Harry FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Prinţul Harry (35 de ani) a recreat, cu prilejul vizitei sale în Africa, imaginile cu mama lui, Prinţesa Diana, realizate în urmă cu 22 de ani, când a făcut turul unui teren minat din Angola.

Ducele de Sussex, care a dezvăluit îşi doreşte să „împlinească moştenirea“ mamei lui în timpul turneului de 10 zile din Africa, a recreat, în a cincea zi a turneului oficial din Africa, unde se află alături de Ducesa Meghan şi micuţul Archie, momentul în care Prinţesa Diana a făcut turul unui teren minat din Angola, în apropierea oraşului Dirico, scrie CNN.
 
Admirată pentru munca sa umanitară, Prinţesa Diana a demarat în urmă cu peste 20 de ani o campanie împotriva folosirii minelor antipersonal. Aceasta a întreprins chiar şi o vizită oficială în Angola, ţară care a avut parte decenii la rând de războaie civile. Atunci a păşit pe un teren minat, parţial curăţat de dispozitive explozive, pentru a trage un semnal de alarmă cu privire la miile de vieţi pe care le pot lua aceste arme cumplite.
 
La 22 de ani de atunci, Prinţul Harry a refăcut turul mamei sale şi a parcurs cei aproape 100 de metri de teren minat în amintirea acesteia. Fiul cel mic al Prinţesei Diana a purtat o cască şi o haină de protecţie, asemănătoare cu cele purtate de mama sa în 1997. Ducele de Sussex a intrat într-o zonă care a fost cândva o bază de artilerie pentru forţele anti-guvernamentale care au minat locul înainte de a se retrage.
 
FOTO Guliver/Getty Images
 
 
În acelaşi timp, soţia sa, Meghan, şi-a petrecut ziua la Cape Town, unde a participat la un mic-dejun dedicat femeilor aflate în serviciul public.
 
Ducii de Sussex au postat pe contul lor de Instagram  fotografii cu Harry şi Prinţesa Diana, alături de un mesaj în onoarea muncii Prinţesei Diana, care „a ajutat la schimbarea cursului istoriei“.
 
„Pe urmele mamei sale, Prinţesa Diana, Ducele de Sussex a vizitat terenul minat din Dirico, Angola, pentru a face cunoscut pericolul pe care îl pot provoca minele chiar şi astăzi. Ducele a ajutat la curăţarea zonei (...) Ducele este onorat să viziteze un loc şi o comunitate atât de specială pentru mama sa“, se mai arată în text.
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

„Cândva puternic minat, al doilea oraş ca mărime din Angola este acum în siguranţă. Cu sprijin internaţional, acest teren din jurul nostru poate fi ca Huambo – fără mine, diferit, dinamic, iar înfloritoarea lui comunitate conectată şi beneficiind de tot ceea ce are el de oferit“, a spus prinţul Harry.
 
Potrivit unor studii realizate la nivel global de Landmine Monitor, aproximativ 100.000 de oameni au murit din cauza rănilor provocate de explozia unor mine antipersonal în perioada 1999 - 2017. 
 
Prinţul Harry a mai vizitat Angola în anul 2013, fiind ambasador al organizaţiei caritabile HALO, care se ocupă de curăţarea câmpurilor de mine. Atunci a văzut efectul devastator pe care îl au minele de teren asupra comunităţilor.
 
 
Ducele de Sussex a mărturisit că Botswana este locul în care s-a refugiat de când a murit Prinţesa Diana, în 1997, potrivit E! News: „15 ani am venit aici, este locul unde eu mă refugiez. Mă simt profund conectat de acest loc şi de Africa“.
 
Ducele de Sussex a plantat, alături de 200 de copii, un baobab, un arbore „puternic ameninţat cu dispariţia în Africa“, potrivit unei postări de pe contul de Instagram al Ducilor de Sussex, însoţită de o fotografie cu Prinţul Harry care bătea palma cu unul dintre copii.
 
Seminţele acestor arbori au încolţit şi au fost îngrijite de elevi în recipiente de lapte reciclate, folosind fertilizatori de la un orfelinat pentru puii de elefant. „Dacă ai grijă de natură şi natura va avea grijă de tine“, le-a spus Harry copiilor.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prinţesa Diana, prima soţie a Prinţului Charles, a murit la vârsta de 36 de ani, pe 31 august 1997, după ce limuzina în care se afla alături de iubitul său, Dodi al-Fayed, s-a izbit de un parapet într-un pasaj din Paris. Denumită „Prinţesa poporului“, Diana rămâne una dintre cele mai iubite şi enigmatice figuri publice. 
 

