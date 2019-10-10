adevarul.ro Entertainment

Ed Sheeran şi prinţul Harry, împreună într-un clip amuzant de Ziua Mondială a Sănătăţii Mintale. Ce mesaj au transmis VIDEO

Ed Sheeran şi prinţul Harry, împreună într-un clip amuzant de Ziua Mondială a Sănătăţii Mintale. Ce mesaj au transmis VIDEO

Ed Sheeran şi prinţul Harry FOTO Instagram

Prinţul Harry şi Ed Sheeran au apărut împreună într-un videoclip în care îşi arată susţinerea faţă de Ziua Mondială a Sănătăţii Mintale de azi, 10 octombrie.

Într-un videoclip postat pe contul oficial de Instagram al ducilor de Sussex, prinţul Harry i-a mulţumit lui Ed Sheeran pentru că i s-a alăturat în acest proiect, explicându-i că pentru el acesta este un subiect despre care nu s-a vorbit îndeajuns.
 
„Sunt oameni în toată lumea care suferă“, a continuat el. La rândul său, Ed i-a mărturisit că încearcă să scrie un cântec pe această temă, pentru ca mesajul să ajungă la cât mai mulţi oameni. 
 
„Cineva cu talentul tău, să scrie o piesă pentru a creşte gradul de conştientizare cu privire la această situaţie, ar fi uimitor, i-a transmis Harry.
 
Ed Sheeran glumeşte cu Prinţul Harry spunându-i că nimeni nu înţelege cum este „pentru oameni ca noi“, referindu-se la faptul că amândoi au părul roşcat. 
 
În ciuda glumelor făcute în clip, mesajul pe care Prinţul Harry şi cântăreţul îl transmit împreună este unul serios. Cu ocazia Zilei Mondiale a Sănătăţii Mintale, cei doi încurajează oamenii să ceară ajutor, să se asigure că prietenii lor sunt în siguranţă şi să aibă grijă de orice persoană care „ar putea să sufere în tăcere“ din cauza unei suferinţe mintale.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

„Este Ziua Mondială a Sănătăţii Mintale! Nu e nevoie să suferi în tăcere. Împărtăşeşte ceea ce simţi, întreabă cum se simte cineva şi ascultă răspunsul. Cere ajutor când ai nevoie şi află că suntem toţi implicaţi“, se arată în descrierea filmuleţui de pe contul de Instagram „Royal Sussex“.
 
Recent, Meghan Markle, prinţul Harry, Kate Middleton şi prinţul William au apărut împreună într-o reclamă pentru a promova campania „Fiecare minte contează/ Every Mind Matters“, lansată de Serviciul de Sănătate Publică din Anglia şi de Serviciul Naţional de Sănătate.
 
Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD Check out the accounts below for more resources and support: @Heads_Together @Calmzone @MentalHealthFoundation @CharityNoPanic @SamaritansCharity @YoungMindsUK @GiveUsAShoutInsta @Childline_official @LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth @Jedfoundation @Pandas_UK @Charitysane @MindCharity @TimeToChangeCampaign @RethinkMentalIllness @MentalHealthMates @ActionHappiness @MHFAEngland @DitchTheLabel @TheBlurtFoundation

