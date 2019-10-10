Ed Sheeran şi prinţul Harry, împreună într-un clip amuzant de Ziua Mondială a Sănătăţii Mintale. Ce mesaj au transmis VIDEO

Prinţul Harry şi Ed Sheeran au apărut împreună într-un videoclip în care îşi arată susţinerea faţă de Ziua Mondială a Sănătăţii Mintale de azi, 10 octombrie.
Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD Check out the accounts below for more resources and support: @Heads_Together @Calmzone @MentalHealthFoundation @CharityNoPanic @SamaritansCharity @YoungMindsUK @GiveUsAShoutInsta @Childline_official @LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth @Jedfoundation @Pandas_UK @Charitysane @MindCharity @TimeToChangeCampaign @RethinkMentalIllness @MentalHealthMates @ActionHappiness @MHFAEngland @DitchTheLabel @TheBlurtFoundation
