Adele, „încântată” şi „îngrozită” să găzduiască următoarea ediţie a emisiunii „Saturday Night Live”

Cântăreaţa engleză Adele a anunţat pe Instagram că este „încântată”, dar şi „absolut îngrozită” să găzduiască următoarea ediţie a emisiunii „Saturday Night Live” de la NBC.
Vedeta va fi gazda emisiunii din 24 octombrie, la care va fi invitată să cânte H.E.R.
Debutul ei ca prezentatoare a emisiunii este descris drept un „moment independent” şi nu trebuie legat de vreo lansare muzicală a ei.
Adele a fost prima dată invitată în emisiune, în calitate de cântăreaţă, în 2008. Atunci a fost prezentă şi Sarah Palin, candidat pentru postul de vicepreşedinte, iar ediţia respectivă a fost una dintre cele mai urmărite ale show-ului.
Cântăreaţa în vârstă de 32 de ani a dispărut din lumina reflectoarelor în 2017, când şi-a încheiat cel mai recent turneu, însă în ultima perioadă au apărut tot mai multe zvonuri că lucrează la cel de-al patrulea album.
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
