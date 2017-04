[1] Ordinul comandantului portavionului USS Carl Vinson:

CSG-1 Families and Loved Ones,

„I promised to keep you apprised of changes as soon as we knew and when we are authorized to communicate them. Our deployment has been extended 30 days to provide a persistent presence in the Waters off the Korean Peninsula. While all of us look forward to being connected with our friends and families, our nation requires us to be its flexible force, the away team, and as we have done time and time again through history, we won’t let her down now. Our mission is to reassure allies and our partners of our steadfast commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. We will continue to be the centerpiece of visible maritime deterrence, providing our national command authority with flexible deterrent options, all domain access, and a visible forward presence. I cannot emphasize enough that while our Strike Group’s focus is on our mission, the safety and security of my command, your Sailors, continues to be at the forefront of my thoughts and actions. The training leading up to deployment and on deployment has prepared us to be ready to respond to the call - we are ready. The Family Readiness Groups and Ombudsman Groups of CSG-1, CVN-70, CVW-2, CDS-1 (DDG-108 and DDG-112),CG-57, and all subordinate commands are an ever-present resource. I encourage you to reach out to them as you have questions. Thank you for you continued sacrifice, your consummate understanding and your unwavering support.” Rear Admiral Jim Kilby Commander, Carrier Strike Group One