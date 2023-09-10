Gala MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Când are loc spectacolul și care sunt nominalizările VMA 2023 | VIDEO

Marți, 12 septembrie, unele dintre cele mai mari nume ale muzicii se vor aduna pentru spectacole de primă clasă, premii votate de fani și – dacă istoria ne-a învățat ceva – un pic de dramă.

Taylor Swift conduce la nominalizările la VMA 2023, fiind în cărți la opt categorii. SZA o urmează îndeaproape cu șase nominalizări, iar Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo și Sam Smith sunt toți la egalitate cu câte cinci nominalizări fiecare.

Nominalizații din acest an includ 35 de artiști nominalizași în premieră, inclusiv Kim Petras, Ice Spice, Reneé Rapp și FLETCHER. Artiștii K-pop au înregistrat o creștere semnificativă a recunoașterii în nominalizările din acest an, BTS Jungkook, TXT, FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN și BLACKPINK au primit toate încuviințări.

Spectacolul de anul acesta va cuprinde recitaluri ale unor nume ca Shakira – care va primi premiul MTV Video Vanguard – și Sean „Diddy” Combs – care va primi premiul Global Icon 2023. Va fi prima dată în mai bine de un deceniu când cei doi artiști urcă pe scena MTV VMA. Nicki Minaj se va întoarce în calitate de gazdă a spectacolului.

Când au loc premiile VMA 2023

Premiile MTV pentru muzică video 2023 vor avea loc în noaptea de marți spre miercuri, începând cu ora 3 dimineața, ora României, la Prudential Center din Newark, New Jersey.

Cine găzduiește VMA-urile din 2023?

MTV tocmai a anunțat că Nicki Minaj se va întoarce la emisiunea de premii din acest an. Lista gazdelor anterioare MTV VMA i-au inclus pe LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj și Jack Harlow (în trio), Katy Perry, Jack Black și Doja Cat.

VMA Performers 2023

IPrintre artiștii care vor cânta pe scenă la MTV VMA 2023 se numără Shakira, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, K-Pop’s Stray Kids, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini și TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Vor fi, de asemenea, o mulțime de spectacole în timpul pre-show-ului VMA live de 90 de minute, găzduit de Saweetie și personalități din media Nessa, Dometi Pongo și Kevan Kenney.

Cine se prezintă la MTV VMA anul acesta?

Prezentatorii 2023 îi vor include pe Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora și Sabrina Carpenter.

Cine este nominalizat la VMA anul acesta?

Clipul video al anului

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment/ RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Cel mai bun artist

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/ Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Cel mai bun cântec

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd/ Jonzing World Entertainment/ SMG Music/ Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records/ RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment/ RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Cel mai bun nou artist

GloRilla – CMG/ Interscope Records

Ice Spice – 10K Projects/ Capitol Records

Kaliii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

Cea mai bună interpretare a anului

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records/ RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records/ Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ‘94 Sounds/ RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: “Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT Music/ Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It/ 10K Projects/ Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/ Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

Cea mai bună colaborare

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Cea mai bună melodie pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Cea mai bună melodie hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Cea mai bună melodie R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution

Cea mai bună muzică alternativă

blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord

Cea mai bună melodie rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records

Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records