Gala MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Când are loc spectacolul și care sunt nominalizările VMA 2023 | VIDEO
Marți, 12 septembrie, unele dintre cele mai mari nume ale muzicii se vor aduna pentru spectacole de primă clasă, premii votate de fani și – dacă istoria ne-a învățat ceva – un pic de dramă.
Taylor Swift conduce la nominalizările la VMA 2023, fiind în cărți la opt categorii. SZA o urmează îndeaproape cu șase nominalizări, iar Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo și Sam Smith sunt toți la egalitate cu câte cinci nominalizări fiecare.
Nominalizații din acest an includ 35 de artiști nominalizași în premieră, inclusiv Kim Petras, Ice Spice, Reneé Rapp și FLETCHER. Artiștii K-pop au înregistrat o creștere semnificativă a recunoașterii în nominalizările din acest an, BTS Jungkook, TXT, FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN și BLACKPINK au primit toate încuviințări.
Spectacolul de anul acesta va cuprinde recitaluri ale unor nume ca Shakira – care va primi premiul MTV Video Vanguard – și Sean „Diddy” Combs – care va primi premiul Global Icon 2023. Va fi prima dată în mai bine de un deceniu când cei doi artiști urcă pe scena MTV VMA. Nicki Minaj se va întoarce în calitate de gazdă a spectacolului.
Când au loc premiile VMA 2023
Premiile MTV pentru muzică video 2023 vor avea loc în noaptea de marți spre miercuri, începând cu ora 3 dimineața, ora României, la Prudential Center din Newark, New Jersey.
Cine găzduiește VMA-urile din 2023?
MTV tocmai a anunțat că Nicki Minaj se va întoarce la emisiunea de premii din acest an. Lista gazdelor anterioare MTV VMA i-au inclus pe LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj și Jack Harlow (în trio), Katy Perry, Jack Black și Doja Cat.
VMA Performers 2023
IPrintre artiștii care vor cânta pe scenă la MTV VMA 2023 se numără Shakira, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, K-Pop’s Stray Kids, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini și TOMORROW X TOGETHER.
Vor fi, de asemenea, o mulțime de spectacole în timpul pre-show-ului VMA live de 90 de minute, găzduit de Saweetie și personalități din media Nessa, Dometi Pongo și Kevan Kenney.
Cine se prezintă la MTV VMA anul acesta?
Prezentatorii 2023 îi vor include pe Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora și Sabrina Carpenter.
Cine este nominalizat la VMA anul acesta?
Clipul video al anului
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment/ RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Cel mai bun artist
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/ Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records
KAROL G – Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Cel mai bun cântec
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd/ Jonzing World Entertainment/ SMG Music/ Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records/ RCA Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment/ RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Cel mai bun nou artist
GloRilla – CMG/ Interscope Records
Ice Spice – 10K Projects/ Capitol Records
Kaliii – Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma – Double P Records
PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records
Cea mai bună interpretare a anului
August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records/ RCA Records
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records/ Republic Records
October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL
November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ‘94 Sounds/ RCA Records
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records
January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment
February 2023: “Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam
March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT Music/ Republic Records
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It/ 10K Projects/ Capitol Records
June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/ Republic Records
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records
Cea mai bună colaborare
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Cea mai bună melodie pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Cea mai bună melodie hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Cea mai bună melodie R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution
Cea mai bună muzică alternativă
blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records
boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord
Cea mai bună melodie rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records
Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records