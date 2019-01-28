adevarul.ro International

Donald Trump, atac la adresa unor jurnalişti Fox News, pe tema negocierilor privind construirea zidului de la graniţa cu Mexicul

Donald Trump, atac la adresa unor jurnalişti Fox News, pe tema negocierilor privind construirea zidului de la graniţa cu Mexicul

FOTO EPA

Donald Trump a atacat, într-un mesaj publicat pe Twitter, doi jurnalişti Fox News, unii dintre favoriţii lui, susţinând că „înţeleg mai puţin decât cei de la CNN şi NBC care transmit ştiri false”.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

Criticat pentru blocarea activităţii guvernului din cauza negocierilor privind zidul pe care vrea să îl construiască la graniţa cu Mexicul, preşedintele american nu a ratat să certe niciun contestatar al său.
 
John Roberts şi Gillian Turner de la Fox News au fost cele mai recente „victime”.
 
„Nu am crezut vreodată că voi spune asta, dar cred că John Roberts şi Gillian Turner de la Fox News înţeleg mai puţin despre negocerile în cazul zidului decât cei de la CNN şi NBC care transmit ştiri false. Priviţi rezultatele finale! Nu ştiu cum de rezultatele mele în sondaje sunt atât de bune, mai ales cu 19% mai mult din partea hispanicilor”.
 
 
El a revenit, câteva minute mai târziu cu o completare: „După tot ce am făcut pentru armată, veteranii noştri, judecători, justiţie, reduceri de taxe şi legiferări, economie, energie, comerţ şi multe altele, crede cineva că nu voi construi zidul? Am făcut mai multe în primii doi ani decât orice preşedinte! Facem America din nou mare!”.
 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
libertatea.ro
Se pozează mereu în chiloți, iar acum a spus tot! Cât de mare o are Tr...
libertatea.ro
Daniela Gyorfi a dat de bani după ce a părăsit România. Ce vrea să fac...
clickpoftabuna.ro
Alimentele care te lasă fără energie. De ce mâncaruri trebuie să te fe...
okmagazine.ro
Regina Elisabeta şi Prinţul Philip, relaţie de când ea avea 8 ani! Det...
realitatea.net
Au amuțit de spaimă când copilul a tras pisica de picioare. Ce a urmat...
realitatea.net
Au tăiat copacul, dar ce au găsit înăuntru le-a îngheţat sângele în ve...
okmagazine.ro
Viaţa secretă a lui Florin Piersic! Era urmărit de Securitate şi o înş...
okmagazine.ro
Era frumușelul serialului ”Friends”, dar acum e de nerecunoscut. Matt ...
clickpentrufemei.ro
Obiectele care aduc noroc fiecărei zodii, în parte
clicksanatate.ro
Răceala în sarcină! Cât este de periculoasă

Folosim cookie-uri și tehnologii asemănătoare pentru a-ți îmbunătăți experiența pe acest website, pentru a-ți oferi conținut și reclame personalizate și pentru a analiza traficul și audiența website-ului. Înainte de a continua navigarea pe website-ul nostru te rugăm să aloci timpul necesar pentru a citi și înțelege conținutul Politicii de Cookie și al Politicii de Confidențialitate.

Prin continuarea navigării pe website-ul nostru confirmi acceptarea utilizării fișierelor de tip cookie conform Politicii de Cookie. Nu uita totuși că poți modifica setările acestor fișiere cookie urmând instrucțiunile din Politica de Cookie.

x