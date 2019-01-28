Donald Trump, atac la adresa unor jurnalişti Fox News, pe tema negocierilor privind construirea zidului de la graniţa cu Mexicul

Donald Trump a atacat, într-un mesaj publicat pe Twitter, doi jurnalişti Fox News, unii dintre favoriţii lui, susţinând că „înţeleg mai puţin decât cei de la CNN şi NBC care transmit ştiri false”.
Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019
After all that I have done for the Military, our great Veterans, Judges (99), Justices (2), Tax & Regulation Cuts, the Economy, Energy, Trade & MUCH MORE, does anybody really think I won’t build the WALL? Done more in first two years than any President! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019
