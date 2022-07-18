Opt mii de persoane „evacuate preventiv” în sud-vestul Franţei, din cauza unor incendii VIDEO

Aproximativ 8.000 de persoane erau ”evacuate preventiv” luni din două cartiere, la Teste-de-Buch, în bazinul Arcachon, în departamentul francez Gironde (sud-vest), afectat de două incendii uriaşe începând de marţi, anună prefectura, relatează AFP.
Incendiul a ajuns în sudul acestei localităţi, cu aproximativ 26.000 de locuitori, anunţă într-un comunicat prefectura.
Immediate evacuation of 8,000 people from the areas of Michelo and Pilat-sur-Mer to La Teste-de-Buch due to a tailwind!
As of 10:30 last Tuesday, the fire covered 4,300 hectares. France
Thousands of people have been evacuated from #Gironde in southwest #France as authorities battled #WildFires which have also raged through #Portugal & #Spain as temperatures have soared.— BroidNewsTV (@BroidNewsTV) July 18, 2022
