Opt mii de persoane „evacuate preventiv” în sud-vestul Franţei, din cauza unor incendii VIDEO

Aproximativ 8.000 de persoane erau ”evacuate preventiv” luni din două cartiere, la Teste-de-Buch, în bazinul Arcachon, în departamentul francez Gironde (sud-vest), afectat de două incendii uriaşe începând de marţi, anună prefectura, relatează AFP.

Incendiul a ajuns în sudul acestei localităţi, cu aproximativ 26.000 de locuitori, anunţă într-un comunicat prefectura.

Este vorba despre carterele Miquelots, de unde erau evacuate aproximativ 5.000 de persoane, situat în sudul localităţii, şi despre cartierul Pyla-sur-Mer, situat mai la vest, de unde erau evacuate aproximativ 3.000 de persoane.
 
”Teste nu este ameninţat de flăcări. Însă vântul este pe cale să-şi schimbe direcţia, iar cartierele sunt în calea fumului”, declară AFP un purtător de cuvânt al pompierilor,  locotenent-colonelul Arnaud Mendousse.
 
”Fumul este toxic. Este o problemă de sănătate publică şi protejarea populaţiei”, declară el.
 
Pe de altă parte, căldura s-a intensificat luni după-amiaza, în cel mai puternic episod al caniculei în Franţa.
 
La Brest, temperatura atingea imediat după prânz 35,8°C, potrivit Météo-France.
 
Este vorba despre un nou record absolut în acest oraş.
 
Recordul precedent - de 35,2°C - data de la 12 iulie 1949.
 
Pe de altă parte, aproape 3.000 de case au fost salvate de către pompieri în Gironde.
 
”Aproape 3.000 de case au fost salvate, în pofida faptului că se înregistrează pagube la şapte din zece case”, a anunţat luni, la BFMTV, un purtător de cuvânt al Federaţiei Naţionale franceze a Pompierilor Eric Brocardi.
 
El estimează că, în prezent, pagubele cauzate locuinţelor rămân limitate.
 
Cele două incendii care devastează de o săptămână Gironde au ars 14.000 de hectare de vegetaţie, până la Ocanul Atlantic, potrivit unui ultim bilanţ prezentat de către autorităţi luni, una dintre ”cele mai grele zile”, din cauza unor recorduri de căldură preconizate.
 
”Noaptea (de duminică spre luni) a fost dificilă, însă per ansamblu am făcut faţă. Suprafeţele s-au modificat, însă în proporţii moderate, având în vedere condiţiile”, a anunţat Arnaud Mendousse.
 
Aproximativ 4.200 de hectare au fost arse la La Teste-de Buch, într-un perimetru de nouă kilometri pe opt kilometri.
 
În acest sector, situaţia s-a înrăutăţit rapid, după ce incendiul a traversat, duminică seara, drumul departamental 218, care se află de-a lungul litorialului.

 

 

 

