Opt mii de persoane „evacuate preventiv” în sud-vestul Franţei, din cauza unor incendii VIDEO

Incendiul a ajuns în sudul acestei localităţi, cu aproximativ 26.000 de locuitori, anunţă într-un comunicat prefectura.

Este vorba despre carterele Miquelots, de unde erau evacuate aproximativ 5.000 de persoane, situat în sudul localităţii, şi despre cartierul Pyla-sur-Mer, situat mai la vest, de unde erau evacuate aproximativ 3.000 de persoane.

”Teste nu este ameninţat de flăcări. Însă vântul este pe cale să-şi schimbe direcţia, iar cartierele sunt în calea fumului”, declară AFP un purtător de cuvânt al pompierilor, locotenent-colonelul Arnaud Mendousse.

