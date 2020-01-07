Imagini cu animalele salvate din incendiile din Australia: mărturisirile emoţionante ale familiei lui Steve Irwin

Terri (55 de ani), Bindi (21 de ani) şi Robert Irwin (16 ani) au făcut mărturisiri emoţionante despre animalele pe care le ajută să supravieţuiască după ce au fost rănite în incendiile de vegetaţie din Australia.
“‘Bear’ is one of the hundreds of baby fruit bats that lost their homes in the horrific NSW fires. We’re doing our best to treat every animal we can - but unfortunately millions of other creatures are not as lucky as this little guy. Thank you to all of the firefighters on the frontline - if you want to help, please support local fire crews . You can find out more about our wildlife hospital and how to donate at wildlifewarriors.org” — @robertirwinphotography
A post shared by Australia Zoo (@australiazoo) on
A few of the faces affected by Australia’s devastating bushfires... these orphaned fruit bats are in treatment at our wildlife hospital after being transported from NSW. Thank you for your comments and concerns about the zoo during Australia’s severe bushfire season, and how to help wildlife in the fires - Australia Zoo and our team have not been affected, but if you do want to help our efforts treating animals rescued from fire, you can donate to our non-profit ‘Wildlife Warriors’ and our hospital at the link in my bio.
A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼
A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on
View this post on Instagram
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! 💚
A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on
Brian the koala’s home was destroyed by bushfire and he was suffering from smoke inhalation. Thankfully, after treatment at the @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital he could be released into an area not affected by the fires. 💚🐨🍃 pic.twitter.com/YJQG5c0dmE— Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) January 3, 2020
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: