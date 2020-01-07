adevarul.ro Entertainment

Imagini cu animalele salvate din incendiile din Australia: mărturisirile emoţionante ale familiei lui Steve Irwin

Imagini cu animalele salvate din incendiile din Australia: mărturisirile emoţionante ale familiei lui Steve Irwin

Terri (55 de ani), Bindi (21 de ani) şi Robert Irwin (16 ani) au făcut mărturisiri emoţionante despre animalele pe care le ajută să supravieţuiască după ce au fost rănite în incendiile de vegetaţie din Australia.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

În Grădina Zoologică din Australia, care este locuinţă şi loc de muncă pentru familia Irwin, soţia şi copiii regretatului Steve Irwin, au fost tratate deja peste 90,000 de animale scoase din flăcările incendiilor de vegetaţie din Australia, scrie Yahoo Entertainment.
 
Lista pacienţilor de la spitalul grădinii zoologice include urşi koala, ornitorinci, oposumi şi lilieci. 
 
„Mândru să fiu unul dintre cei care s-au unit pentru a da o mână de ajutor în aceste momente incredibil de dificile. Suntem aici pentru a ajuta animalele sălbatice şi pentru a trata supravieţuitorii. Din nou, cele mai mari mulţumiri ale mele se îndreaptă spre pompierii incredibili ai Australiei“, a scris Robert pe Instagram. 
    
 
Robert, care este şi fotograf, a postat imagini cu multe dintre animalele salvate.
 
„Facem tot posibilul de a trata fiecare animal, dar, din păcate, alte milioane de creaturi nu sunt la fel de norocoase ca micuţul acesta“, a scris el în dreptul unei fotografii în care ţine în braţe un ursuleţ. 

Bindi a spus povestea sfâşietoare a lui Blossom, un oposum care nu a reuşit să supravieţuiască în ciuda primirii îngrijirii de urgenţă.
   
 
„Această fată frumoasă nu a reuşit deşi s-a chinuit atât de mult pentru a-şi salva viaţa. Acesta este sfâşietorul adevăr. În fiecare zi este o luptă pentru aceşti micuţi care nu pot să vorbească pentru ei. Acum, mai mult ca oricând, trebuie să lucrăm împreună pentru a face diferenţa şi pentru a ne proteja planeta“, a scris ea. 
 
Din păcate, bebeluşii lui Blossom nu au supravieţuit, a spus Terri: „Leziunile lor cauzate de flăcări au fost prea mari. Au fost mângâiaţi, au primit medicamente pentru ameliorarea durerii şi au avut parte de cel mai bun tratament medical posibil“.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

   
Bindi a publicat şi videoclipuri cu unul dintre liliecii care au fost duşi la grădina zoologică din Queensland, după ce centrul de salvare a fost evacuat din cauza riscului de incendiu. În timp ce grădina zoologică are un spital, un centru de reabilitare a broaştelor ţestoase marine, un şarpe de mare şi o zonă de recuperare a păsărilor, Bindi a spus că „încă nu este suficient spaţiu pentru a ţine pasul cu numărul masiv de salvări“: „Trebuie să construim un nou cabinet pentru pacienţii noştri“.
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! 💚

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

 
De asemenea, Terri a împărtăşit fotografii cu Brian, un koala care a inhalat fum, iar casa i-a fost distrusă de incendiu. 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Nepoții senatorului Niculae Bădălău primesc pensie alimentară de NIMIC...
okmagazine.ro
E piele și os! Ce mult a slăbit prezentatorul Cosmin Cernat. E de nere...