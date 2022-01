Navele de debarcare din flota nordică a Rusiei îşi continuă marşul spre Marea Neagră

6 Russian 🇷🇺 ships of Baltic Fleet passing through English channel this evening escorted in turn by Dutch, Belgian, French warships and probably @HMSDragon

🇳🇱🇧🇪🇫🇷🇬🇧



Includes 3 Rapucha-class landing ships likley headed to Black Sea to menace Ukraine 🇺🇦



