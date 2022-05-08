Jill Biden, după vizita în România şi întâlnirea cu mame ucrainene: Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că românii au luat aceste familii în casele şi în inimile lor

Prima Doamnă a SUA, Jill Biden, a scris pe Twitter că este recunoscătoare poporului român că a primit ucraineni în casele şi inimile lor. Ea a transmis şi un mesaj lui Carmen Iohannis, la finalul vizitei în România.
"Mamele vor face orice pentru copiii lor – iar mamele ucrainene, precum Svitlana, continuă să fie atât de puternice şi rezistente.Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că poporul român a luat aceste familii în casele şi în inimile lor", a scris Prima Doamnă a SUA pe Twitter.
Mothers will do anything for their children — and Ukrainian mothers, like Svitlana, continue to be so strong and resilient.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 7, 2022
I am grateful to know that the Romanian people have taken these families into their homes and into their hearts. pic.twitter.com/DAlgZp1bPV
To my fellow teacher and First Lady, thank you for an afternoon in Romania full of compassion and hope.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 7, 2022
Not only do we share a love for our students, but we stand united in our support for the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/EHMJGylKYW
