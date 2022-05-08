adevarul.ro News

Jill Biden, după vizita în România şi întâlnirea cu mame ucrainene: Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că românii au luat aceste familii în casele şi în inimile lor

Jill Biden, după vizita în România şi întâlnirea cu mame ucrainene: Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că românii au luat aceste familii în casele şi în inimile lor

Foto Inquam Photos

Prima Doamnă a SUA, Jill Biden, a scris pe Twitter că este recunoscătoare poporului român că a primit ucraineni în casele şi inimile lor. Ea a transmis şi un mesaj lui Carmen Iohannis, la finalul vizitei în România.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

"Mamele vor face orice pentru copiii lor – iar mamele ucrainene, precum Svitlana, continuă să fie atât de puternice şi rezistente.Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că poporul român a luat aceste familii în casele şi în inimile lor", a scris Prima Doamnă a SUA pe Twitter.


 
"Colegei mele profesoară şi Prima Doamnă, mulţumesc pentru o după-amiază în România plină de compasiune şi speranţă. Nu numai că împărtăşim o dragoste pentru elevii noştri, dar suntem unite în sprijinul nostru pentru poporul ucrainean", a mai afirmat Jil Biden.
 
 
Carmen Iohannis şi Jill Biden au vizitat sâmbâtă o şcoală din Bucureşti, unde s-au întâlnit cu mai mulţi copii refugiaţi ucraineni şi cu mamelor acestora.

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Cum a decurs întâlnirea Primelor Doamne Jill Biden și Carmen Iohannis ...
okmagazine.ro
Și-a găsit cel mai bun partener de sex și a renunțat la droguri . Cu c...
playtech.ro
Ce a discutat Carmen Iohannis cu Jill Biden. Am aflat tot ce și-au spu...
playtech.ro
Viorica Vodă rupe tăcerea despre colegii ei, după declarațiile șocante...
Modifică Setările