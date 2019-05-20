adevarul.ro Entertainment

Game of Thrones a ajuns la final. Mesaje de adio emoţionante de la protagonişti: „Această femeie mi-a acaparat inima“

Sophie Turner şi Emilia Clarke în „Game of Thrones“ FOTO HBO

Actorii Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner şi Jacob Anderson au transmis mesaje emoţionante prin care şi-au luat rămas bun de la personajele lor din „Urzeala tronurilor/ Game of Thrones“, care a ajuns la final. Articolul nu conţine spoilere!

Cel de-al optulea şi ultimul sezon al serialului HBO „Game of Thrones“ s-a încheiat pe 19 mai.

După ce a interpretat personajul Daenerys Targaryen timp de aproximativ un deceniu, Emilia Clarke (32 de ani) a transmis un mesaj emoţionant. 
 
„Să găsesc cuvintele pentru a scrie acest mesaj m-a copleşit, pentru că vreau să spun atât de multe, iar cuvintele sunt mici în comparaţie cu ce a însemnat pentru mine acest show şi Dany“, a scris ea pe Instagram. „Capitolul Mamei Dragonilor a însemnat toată viaţa mea de adult”, a adăugat actriţa, scrie news.ro. 
 
Înainte de a juca acest rol, Emilia Clarke a avut apariţii scurte în seriale şi filme de televiziune.
 
„Această femeie mi-a acaparat inima. Am transpirat în flăcările dragonilor, am vărsat multe lacrimi după cei care au părăsit familia noastră devreme şi mi-am chinuit creierii în încercarea de a o interpreta pe Khaleesi şi cuvintele ce mi-au fost date“, a adăugat actriţa britanică. 
 
Clarke, care a primit trei nominalizări la Emmy pentru rolul din „Game of Thrones“, şi-a condus tatăl pe ultimul drum în 2016. „«Game of Thrones» m-a format ca femeie, ca actor şi ca om. Îmi doresc ca dragul meu tată să fi fost aici acum, să vadă cât de departe am zburat noi“, a mai scris actriţa.
 
Regina Dany a fost o preferată a fanilor serialului pe parcursul întregului serial. Clarke a mulţumit şi fanilor pentru că au sprijinit-o. Actriţa a publicat pe Instagram şi o serie de fotografii din culisele ultimului sezon GOT. Postarea sa a fost apreciată de peste 5 milioane de persoane. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sophie Turner (23 de ani), cunoscută pentru personajul Sansa Stark, a scris şi ea un mesaj de despărţire: „Sansa, îţi mulţumesc că m-ai învăţat ce înseamnă rezistenţa, curajul şi adevărata forţă. Mulţumesc pentru că m-ai învăţat să fiu blândă şi răbdătoare şi să conduc cu dragoste“.
 
La fel ca Emilia Clarke, Turner, în vârstă de 23 de ani, a petrecut o mare parte din viaţă pe platourile de filmare ale serialului: „Am crescut cu tine. M-am îndrgostit de tine când aveam 13 ani şi acum, zece ani mai târziu, la 23, te las în urmă, dar nu voi lăsa niciodată în urmă ceea ce m-ai învăţat“.
 
Turner a mulţumit întregii echipe, care a învăţat-o cele mai importante lecţii de actorie: „Fără voi nu aş fi persoana de astăzi. Mulţumesc pentru că mi-aţi dat această şansă“.
 
Jacob Anderson (28 de ani), care îl joacă pe Grey Worm, consilier al lui Danerys, a spus despre cei şase ani în care a jucat în serial că au fost „cea mai nebunească excursie cu şcoala“.
 
„Grey Worm. Ai trecut de la un robot la un băiat adevărat. Sunt mândru de tine. Îmi vei lipsi, prietene. Mulţumesc tuturor celor cărora le-a păsat de el. Era chiar speriat la început, dar l-aţi făcut să se simtă iubit. Apreciază. L-am întrebat“, a scris el pe Instagram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cel de-al optulea şi ultimul sezon al „Game of Thrones“ s-a încheiat pe 19 mai. Fanii vigilenţi au observat o nouă eroare de producţie în episodul şase din sezonul opt „Game of Thrones“, care a reprezentat şi finalul serialului. 
 
 

Eroarea este ruşinoasă pentru HBO, având în vedere că vine la scurt timp după o altă gafă, dar mai ales pentru că a avut la dispoziţie aproape doi ani pentru a face un ultim sezon perfect. În plus, „Game of Thrones“ a fost până de curând foarte apreciat şi pentru atenţia deosebită la detalii. 

 

De asemenea, sute de mii de fani ai serialului au semnat o petiţie prin care cer refacerea ultimului sezon, fiind nemulţumiţi de cum a fost continuat firul poveştii. Ei sunt de părere că scenariştii David Benioff şi D.B. Weiss „nu s-au descurcat prea bine“ după ce au rămas fără materialul-sursă, cărţile lui George R.R. Martin.

Scriitorul George R.R. Martin a anunţat recent că trei show-uri „Game of Thrones“, continuări ale serialului, se află în pregătire la HBO.

