Game of Thrones a ajuns la final. Mesaje de adio emoţionante de la protagonişti: „Această femeie mi-a acaparat inima“

Actorii Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner şi Jacob Anderson au transmis mesaje emoţionante prin care şi-au luat rămas bun de la personajele lor din „Urzeala tronurilor/ Game of Thrones“, care a ajuns la final. Articolul nu conţine spoilere!
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on
1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.
A post shared by Raleigh Ritchie (@raleighritchie) on
Eroarea este ruşinoasă pentru HBO, având în vedere că vine la scurt timp după o altă gafă, dar mai ales pentru că a avut la dispoziţie aproape doi ani pentru a face un ultim sezon perfect. În plus, „Game of Thrones“ a fost până de curând foarte apreciat şi pentru atenţia deosebită la detalii.
De asemenea, sute de mii de fani ai serialului au semnat o petiţie prin care cer refacerea ultimului sezon, fiind nemulţumiţi de cum a fost continuat firul poveştii. Ei sunt de părere că scenariştii David Benioff şi D.B. Weiss „nu s-au descurcat prea bine“ după ce au rămas fără materialul-sursă, cărţile lui George R.R. Martin.
Scriitorul George R.R. Martin a anunţat recent că trei show-uri „Game of Thrones“, continuări ale serialului, se află în pregătire la HBO.
