MTV Video Music Awards 2020: cine sunt marii câştigători şi care e cel mai bun videoclip realizat de acasă VIDEO

Gazda ceremoniei pe care MTV a dedicat-o actorului Chadwick Boseman, care a murit pe 28 august, a fost Kate Palmer, cunoscută pentru rolul din „Hustlers“.

The Weeknd a câştigat cel mai important trofeu al serii, „Videoclipul Anului“, pentru „Blinding Lights“, piesă pe care a interpretat-o în deschiderea galei, scrie news.ro.

Lady Gaga a fost desemnată câştigătoare la patru categorii: „Artistul Anului“, „Piesa anului“ (pentru „Rain On Me“), „Best Collaboration“ şi „Best Cinematography“. Ea a primit şi Tricon Award.



Între câştigători s-au numărat grupul k-pop BTS („Best Pop“, „Best K-pop“, „Best Group“ şi „Best Choreography“), Taylor Swift („Best Direction“), Doja Cat („Best New Artist“), Megan Thee Stallion („Best Hip-hop“), Coldplay („Best Rock“) şi Blackpink („Song of the Summer“).

Pentru ediţia de aul acesta organizatorii au introdus două noi categorii: „Cel mai bun videoclip muzical realizat de acasă“, câştigată de Ariana Grande şi Justin Bieber pentru „Stuck With U“, şi „Cea mai bună interpretare în carantină“, câştigată de CNCO.

Lista completă a câştigătorilor:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Billie Eilish – „everything i wanted“

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – „Godzilla“

Future ft. Drake – „Life Is Good“

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“

Taylor Swift – „The Man“

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – „Savage“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

DaBaby – „BOP“

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – „Godzilla“

Future ft. Drake – „Life Is Good“

Roddy Ricch – „The Box“

Travis Scott – „HIGHEST IN THE ROOM“

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – „I Can’t Breathe“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Anderson .Paak – „Lockdown“

Billie Eilish – „all the good girls go to hell“

Demi Lovato – „I Love Me“

Lil Baby – „The Bigger Picture“

Taylor Swift – „The Man“ – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Alicia Keys – „Underdog“

Chloe x Halle – „Do It“

H.E.R. ft. YG – „Slide“

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – „Eleven“

Lizzo – „Cuz I Love You“

BEST POP

BTS – „On“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Halsey – „You should be sad“

Jonas Brothers – „What a Man Gotta Do“

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – „Intentions“

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“

Taylor Swift – „Lover“

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – „Stuck with U“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

5 Seconds of Summer – „Wildflower“

blink-182 – „Happy Days“

Drake – „Toosie Slide“

John Legend – „Bigger Love“

twenty one pilots – „Level of Concern“

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Billie Eilish – „everything i wanted“

Doja Cat – „Say So“

Megan Thee Stallion – „Savage“

Post Malone – „Circles“

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – „Qué Pena“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – „China“

Bad Bunny – „Yo Perreo Sola“

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – „MAMACITA“

J Balvin – „Amarillo“

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – „Tusa“

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – „The Man“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Billie Eilish – „xanny“

Doja Cat – „Say So“

Dua Lipa – „Don’t Start Now“

Harry Styles – „Adore You“

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights“

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – „Stuck with U“

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – „RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)“

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – „Beautiful People“

Future ft. Drake – „Life Is Good“

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – „Tusa“

BEST K-POP

BTS – „On“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

BEST GROUP

BTS (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – „Bloody Valentine“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – „Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – „Doin’ Time“

twenty one pilots – „Level of Concern”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – „Orphans“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

blink-182 – „Happy Days”

Evanescence – „Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – „Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – „Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – „Caution”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa – „Physical“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – „On“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

BEST EDITING

Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter“ (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (CÂŞTIGĂTOR)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – „WAP“

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „Rockstar“

DJ Khaled ft. Drake „Popstar”

Doja Cat – „Say So”

Dua Lipa – „Break My Heart”

Harry Styles –„Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – „Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – „We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – „Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

SAINt JHN – „Roses”

Saweetie – „Tap In”

Taylor Swift – „cardigan”

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”