Oscar 2021: Anthony Hopkins, cel mai bun actor în rol principal pentru interpretarea din „The Father”

Anthony Hopkins, în vârstă de 83 de ani, a devenit astfel cel mai în vârstă actor recompensat cu un trofeu Oscar. Starul britanic nu a fost prezent la cea de-a 93-a Gală a Premiilor Oscar. Evenimentul a avut loc la Union Station, gară din Los Angeles unde a fost amenajat un spaţiu special, dar şi la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood.

Anthony Hopkins a mai obţinut un trofeu Oscar în 1994 pentru celebrulm său rol Hannibal Lecter în "The Silence of the Lambs".

Academia americană de film (AMPAS) a instalat la Londra şi Paris centre pentru nominalizaţii care nu au putut ajunge în Statele Unite, iar unii dintre cei implicaţi în gală, prezentatori şi nominalizaţi, au fost prezenţi prin transmisiuni prin satelit.

Producătorii ceremoniei au fost Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher şi Steven Soderbergh, iar ei au organizat o ceremonie ca un film şi 100% sigură în contextul sanitar.

Lista nominalizărilor şi a câştigătorilor celei de-a 93-a ediţii a galei premiilor Oscar:

Cel mai bun film: “Nomadland” - câştigător, “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Cel mai bun regizor: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) - câştigătoare, Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Cea mai bună actriţă: Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) - câştigătoare, Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Cel mai bun actor: Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) - câştigător, Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”) - câştigătoare, Maria Bakalova (”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Glenn Close (”Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) - câştigător, Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Cel mai bun scenariu original: “Promising Young Woman” - Emerald Fennell - câştigător, “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas, “Minari” - Lee Isaac Chung, “Sound of Metal” - Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Aaron Sorkin

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “The Father” - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - câştigător; “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer; “Nomadland” - Chloé Zhao, “One Night in Miami” - Kemp Powers; “The White Tiger” - Ramin Bahrani

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: “Another Round” (Danemarca) - câştigător, “Better Days” (Hong Kong), “colectiv” (România), “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia), “Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia şi Herţegovina)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: “Soul” (Pixar) - câştigător, “Onward” (Pixar), “Over the Moon” (Netflix), “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix), “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “My Octopus Teacher” - câştigător, “colectiv”, “Crip Camp”, “The Mole Agent”, “Time”

Cea mai bună imagine: “Mank”, Erik Messerschmidt - câştigător; “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Sean Bobbitt; “News of the World”, Dariusz Wolski; “Nomadland”, Joshua James Richards; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Phedon Papamichael

Cel mai bun montaj: “Sound of Metal”, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - câştigător; “The Father”, Yorgos Lamprinos; “Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao; “Promising Young Woman”, Frédéric Thoraval; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Alan Baumgarten

Cel mai bun sunet: “Sound of Metal” - câştigător, ”Greyhound”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Soul”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: “Tenet” - câştigător, “Love and Monsters”, “The Midnight Sky”, “Mulan”, “The One and Only Ivan”

Machiaj şi coafură: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” - câştigător, “Emma”, “Hillbilly Elegy”, “Mank”, “Pinocchio”

Cele mai bune costume: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Ann Roth) - câştigător, “Emma”, “Mank”, “Mulan”, “Pinocchio”

Cântec original: “Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”, interpretat de H.E.R.) - câştigător, “Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), “Húsavík” (“Eurovision Song Contest”), “Io Si (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”), “Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: “Soul” - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste - câştigător, “Mank” - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Da 5 Bloods” - Terence Blanchard, “Minari” - Emile Mosseri, “News of the World” - James Newton Howard

Design de producţie: “Mank” - câştigător, “The Father”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “News of the World”, “Tenet”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: “Two Distant Strangers” - câştigător, “Feeling Through”, “The Letter Room”, “The Present”, “White Eye”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: “If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix) - câştigător, “Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar), “Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions), “Opera” (Beasts & Natives Alike), “Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: “Colette” - câştigător, “A Concerto Is a Conversation”, “Do Not Split”, “Hunger Ward”, “A Love Song for Latasha”.