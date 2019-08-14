Taylor Swift i-a făcut cadou 5.000 de dolari unei fane: pentru ce avea nevoie de bani tânăra

Taylor Swift, în prezent vedeta cu cele mai mari venituri realizate într-un an, i-a făcut cadou aproximativ 5.000 de dolari unei studente din Canada, admiratoare a muzicii sale, scrie E! News

Ayesha Khurram, studentă la Universitatea Waterloo din Ontario, Canada, se chinuia să îşi plătească studiile şi chiria, iar artista s-a oferit să o ajute, după ce tânăra a postat un mesaj pe platforma Tumblr, prin intermediul căruia îşi descria situaţia financiară deficitară şi cerea ajutorul.

Celebra cântăreaţă a observat mesajul fanei sale, pe care o cunoscuse în 2018 într-un turneu şi căreia îi urmărea de atunci conturile de pe reţelele sociale, iar la mai puţin două ore de la publicarea textului, fata a primit un e-mail de la Taylor Swift, care a impresionat-o până la lacrimi.

„Ayesha, continuă-ţi studiile, fetiţo. Te iubesc. Taylor“, a scris artista în dreptul donaţiei sale de 6.386,47 de dolari canadieni (4.828,52 de dolari americani), prin PayPal.

„Am postat un anunţ că mă chinui cu plata studiilor. Două ore mai târziu am primit acest e-mail. Nu am cuvinte şi nu mă pot opri din plâns. Nu mai am cuvinte şi nu mă pot opri din plâns“, a scris tânăra studentă pe Instagram.

Ayesha Khurram a cunoscut-o pe Taylor Swift în august 2018, în timpul turneului muzical „Reputation“. Studenta susţine că artista i-a urmărit activitatea pe reţelele sociale în ultimul an.

„Mereu îmi apreciază postările, aşa că e ca şi cum ar fi păstrat legătura cu mine, ceea ce pare atât de ireal. Când am cunoscut-o, am întrebat-o: «Eşti sigură că îmi vezi postările?» Iar ea a răspuns: «O, Doamne, ţi-am spus deja de şapte ori, iubesc blogul tău»“, a declarat tânăra pentru sursa citată.

Cântăreaţa pop Taylor Swift este vedeta cu cele mai mari venituri din lume realizate în decurs de un an , potrivit celei mai recente liste întocmite de revista Forbes. Publicaţia estimează că artista în vârstă de 29 de ani a câştigat 185 de milioane de dolari, înainte de a plăti taxele, în anul început pe 1 iunie 2018.

Swift a mai condus acest clasament Forbes în 2016, când veniturile ei au fost calculate la 170 de milioane de dolari.

Creşterea veniturilor ei anuale s-a datorat turneului „Reputation“, catalogat de Forbes drept cel mai profitabil din Statele Unite.

