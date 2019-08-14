Taylor Swift i-a făcut cadou 5.000 de dolari unei fane: pentru ce avea nevoie de bani tânăra

Cântăreaţa americană Taylor Swift (29 de ani) i-a dăruit unei admiratoare, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care avea nevoie de bani, 5.000 de dolari.
me: hey!!! i’m - from tumblr!!!! taylor: OH MY GOD I LOVE YOUR BLOG YOU’RE SOOOO FUNNY WEREN’T WE SUPPOSED TO MEET BEFORE THE SHOW??? YOU’RE SO FUNNYYYYY!!! #reptourtoronto • [btw this was completely free. taylor sent a screenshot of my blog to her team and asked them to contact me; she wanted to meet me. and she does this before the show for at least 15 people, every show. i met her after the show even though i was offered preshow; it was more convenient for me. she meets around another random 15 people after the show, every show, handpicked by her mom and people from her team. all for free.]
Swift a mai condus acest clasament Forbes în 2016, când veniturile ei au fost calculate la 170 de milioane de dolari.
Creşterea veniturilor ei anuale s-a datorat turneului „Reputation“, catalogat de Forbes drept cel mai profitabil din Statele Unite.
