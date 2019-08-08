Selma Blair, lăudată pentru curajul de a publica o imagine după tratamentul dur pentru scleroză multiplă: „Eşti o femeie uimitoare“

Actriţa americană Selma Blair (47 de ani), cunoscută din comedia „Legally Blonde“, drama „Cruel Intentions“ şi serialul science-fiction Netflix „Another Life“, a publicat o imagine, în mediul online, după tratamentul dur pentru scleroză multiplă şi a fost lăudată pentru curaj.
It is darkest before the dawn, I have always heard. And I keep it in mind. And I still get overwhelmed in the chaos of the dark. And I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post. The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image. The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled. I couldn’t even read til now. Thank you. Thank you.maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again. We should all do that sometimes. When I came home , I sobbed so loud in Arthur’s dads arms. Only he could know what I am fighting for. Our son. And he gave Arthur a carefree, fishing filled boyish summer and my gratitude shook me. I failed as a mom a million times yesterday. And Arthur was fine. The world didn’t stop. I was exhausted and just wanted to let us transition into each other’s space and there was an empty fridge and a lagging AC and I don’t know where anything is and it smells weird and he noticed my big belly but likes my bald head and I smell dog pee with my chemo senses and and and. Breathe. I cried. He laughed. He played a fishing video for me. We slept and woke and he took this. He is golden. Alive. Happy. Thank you universe. I will get there. Have patience. Thank you. All of us. Be gentle. With ourselves and others. It is a wonderful feeling. Thank you to everyone here and in my life who did that for me the last few days. I can do this now. 🖤 #walkingeachotherhome
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.
