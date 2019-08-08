adevarul.ro Entertainment

Selma Blair, lăudată pentru curajul de a publica o imagine după tratamentul dur pentru scleroză multiplă: „Eşti o femeie uimitoare“

Selma Blair a fost diagnosticată cu scleroză multiplă în 2018 FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Actriţa americană Selma Blair (47 de ani), cunoscută din comedia „Legally Blonde“, drama „Cruel Intentions“ şi serialul science-fiction Netflix „Another Life“, a publicat o imagine, în mediul online, după tratamentul dur pentru scleroză multiplă şi a fost lăudată pentru curaj.

Selma Blair a avut curajul de a publica o fotografie, pe contul său de Instagram, în care apare îmbrăcată într-un costum de baie roşu şi este transformată de tratamentul dur în lupta cu scleroza multiplă, diagnostic care i-a fost pus în 2018, scrie Daily Mail
 
Aflată la piscină, aşezată în poziţia de yoga lotus, actriţa, care şi-a pierdut părul din cauza tratamentului, a scris în descrierea fotografiei: „Duminică. Mulţumesc. Outfit de vară. Mamă fericită. Vă îmbrăţişez pe toţi“. 
 
Selma Blair s-a pozat fără machiaj, cu o băutură răcoritoare aşezată în faţa ei. Pe lângă costumul de baie, actriţa din serialul science-fiction Netflix „Another life“ a accesorizat un ceas alb, câteva inele şi brăţări şi un lănţişor auriu. 
 
După ce a postat imaginea cu aspectul ei schimbat, fanii au lăudat-o pentru curajul de a se afişa aşa în mediul online. 
 
„Eşti un super-erou“, „Putere pură“, „Poate să îşi arate acest chip frumos (fără păr – n.r.). Îi stă bine aşa“, „Asta este incredibil de frumos la orice nivel“, „Frumuseţe, eşti o femeie uimitoare, inspiraţională şi luptătoare“, „Arăţi minunat“, sunt câteva dintre comentariile primite.
 
 
În urmă cu o săptămână, Blair a mărturisit că „încă este copleşită în haosul întunericului“ şi şi-a exprimat recunoştinţa pentru oamenii care o ajută şi o sprijină în lupta împotriva sclerozei multiple.
 
„Sunt profund emoţionată de cât de multe persoane au sunat sau au scris sau au lăsat comentarii după ultima mea postare. Îmi era ruşine. Ruşine să fiu atât de transparentă cu vulnerabilitatea şi frica mea. Şi am vrut să şterg imaginea, dar voi m-aţi convins să nu o fac“, a mai scris ea. 
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is darkest before the dawn, I have always heard. And I keep it in mind. And I still get overwhelmed in the chaos of the dark. And I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post. The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image. The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled. I couldn’t even read til now. Thank you. Thank you.maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again. We should all do that sometimes. When I came home , I sobbed so loud in Arthur’s dads arms. Only he could know what I am fighting for. Our son. And he gave Arthur a carefree, fishing filled boyish summer and my gratitude shook me. I failed as a mom a million times yesterday. And Arthur was fine. The world didn’t stop. I was exhausted and just wanted to let us transition into each other’s space and there was an empty fridge and a lagging AC and I don’t know where anything is and it smells weird and he noticed my big belly but likes my bald head and I smell dog pee with my chemo senses and and and. Breathe. I cried. He laughed. He played a fishing video for me. We slept and woke and he took this. He is golden. Alive. Happy. Thank you universe. I will get there. Have patience. Thank you. All of us. Be gentle. With ourselves and others. It is a wonderful feeling. Thank you to everyone here and in my life who did that for me the last few days. I can do this now. 🖤 #walkingeachotherhome

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

 
Selma a împărtăşit cu fanii şi o imagine cu picioarele învineţite şi a scris că îi este „frică şi vrea să plângă“: „Insomnia. Sunt ca un bebeluş trezit în noapte. Sunt speriată şi vreau să plâng. O vreau pe mama. Voi face o baie şi voi plânge. Începutul este greu. Trebuie să îmi amintesc“.
 
 
Acum două luni, Selma a plecat în străinătate pentru a finaliza o procedură de transplant de celule stem, care a presupus inclusiv pierderea părului.
 
„Când m-am întors acasă, am suspinat atât de tare în braţele tatălui lui Arthur. Numai el putea şti pentru ce lupt - Fiul nostru. I-a oferit lui Arthur o vară lipsită de griji“. 

Selma împărtăşeşte responsabilităţile de parenting ale fiului ei cel mic, în vârstă de opt ani, cu fostul ei soţ, stilistul Jason Bleick.
 
Actriţa din „Legally Blonde“ şi „Cruel Intentions“ a anunţat în octombrie 2018 că a fost diagnosticată cu această boală în august 2018, dar îi resimte simptomele de mai mulţi ani.
 
„Sunt handicapată. Mi se întâmplă să cad. Scap obiecte. Memoria îmi este înceţoşată“, povestea actriţa, exprimându-şi recunoştinţa faţă de costumiera Alissa Swanson, care o ajută se îmbrace.
 
„Sper să le dau speranţă altora“, a adăugat atunci actriţa, care a povestit că simte o mare oboseală fizică.
 
„Vreau să mă joc cu fiul meu din nou. Vreau să merg pe stradă şi să urc pe cal. Am o scleroză în plăci şi asta e viaţa. Dar dacă mă vedeţi că trântesc chestii pe stradă, nu ezitaţi să mă ajutaţi să le adun“, a mai scris ea. 
 
View this post on Instagram

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

 
Scleroza multiplă/în plăci, care afectează peste două milioane de persoane în lume, mai ales femei, provoacă o degenerare a sistemului imunitar, care atacă mielina, membrana care protejează fibrele nervoase, şi provoacă simptome precum slăbirea musculară, tulburări de echilibru, de vedere, de vorbire, paralizii. Pe termen mai scurt sau mai lung, se poate instala un handicap ireversibil.
 

