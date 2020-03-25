WTA versus COVID-19: cel mai tare clip despre pandemie, club de lectură şi clătite, cu Halep, Svitolina şi Petkovici

Jucătoarele din circuitul profesionist de tenis s-au alăturat mişcării #StauAcasă, dar menţin legătura cu fanii prin intermadiul reţelelor de socializare, în aceste zile în care competiţiile ITF, WTA şi ATP sunt suspendate din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus.
In case you missed it: I created a book club in times of quarantine and social distancing over at Instagram and the first book we are reading is David Foster Wallace’s “String Theory” -> https://t.co/iTQfb1aM1U— Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) March 15, 2020
Pancake night in the Halep house 🤣— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2020
I’m getting better 😊 pic.twitter.com/QBn3AQF41e
Personality #3 shining real bright on this app lol. pic.twitter.com/ba1rFIWm1U— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) March 19, 2020
Just a reminder about this in case you know someone who needs a little financial help right now during this tough time ⬇️ https://t.co/eXdbGDyJpK— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 20, 2020
not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020
my agent just informed me you guys are sending ‘dating resumes’ to the email in my bio YALL NEED TO STOP 😂😂😂— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 22, 2020
What’s up with tennis players and our obsession with towels anyway? pic.twitter.com/aFNJHnhiYP— Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 23, 2020
