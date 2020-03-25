WTA versus COVID-19: cel mai tare clip despre pandemie, club de lectură şi clătite, cu Halep, Svitolina şi Petkovici

Iată cum îşi umplu timpul sportivele: de la Simona Halep la Andrea Petkovici.

1. Iniţiativă civică. Andrea Petkovici este una dintre cele mai cultivate sportive din WTA, se declară un fan absolut al lui Goethe şi iubeşte scrisul (i-a dedicat un eseu Mariei Şarapova, după retragerea acesteia). Jucătoarea germană în vârstă de 32 de ani a decis să înfiinţeze un club virtual de lectură, care le oferă oamenilor şansa de a dezbate, pornind de la titlurile propuse, într-o perioadă în care e impusă distanţarea socială. Evident, prima carte a avut ca subiect tenisul. Petkovici şi-a îndemnat fanii să susţină micile librării şi afaceri din zonele lor de reşedinţă.

In case you missed it: I created a book club in times of quarantine and social distancing over at Instagram and the first book we are reading is David Foster Wallace’s “String Theory” -> https://t.co/iTQfb1aM1U — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) March 15, 2020

2. Provocarea clătitelor. La câţiva ani după ce apărea în celebra reclamă cu tigaia de făcut clătite pentru un important furnizor de servicii de telefonie, Simona Halep a ajuns să se antreneze la făcut clătite, în bucătărie. Evident, asta doar după ce constănţeanca răspunsese şi La câţiva ani după ce apărea în celebra reclamă cu tigaia de făcut clătite pentru un important furnizor de servicii de telefonie, Simona Halep a ajuns să se antreneze la făcut clătite, în bucătărie. Evident, asta doar după ce constănţeanca răspunsese şi provocării cu hârtie igienică.

Pancake night in the Halep house 🤣



I’m getting better 😊 pic.twitter.com/QBn3AQF41e — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2020

3. Karaoke cu periuţa de dinţi în mână. În vârstă de 22 de ani, Naomi Osaka şi-a încercat norocul în ale muzicii în faţa oglinzii din baie.

Personality #3 shining real bright on this app lol. pic.twitter.com/ba1rFIWm1U — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) March 19, 2020

4. Carduri pentru oameni aflaţi la nevoie. Madison Keys este mai mult cu gândul la a ajuta decât la a se distra. Ea a oferit 20 de carduri de câte 100 de dolari persoanelor care se confruntă cu probleme de ordin financiar. WTA i-a sărit în ajutor, iar numărul cardurilor oferite cadou s-a dublat. Americanca are 25 de ani şi e pe locul 13 WTA.

Just a reminder about this in case you know someone who needs a little financial help right now during this tough time ⬇️ https://t.co/eXdbGDyJpK — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 20, 2020

5. „Genie“ Bouchard visează la colţişorul ei de rai şi în vremea pandemiei. Deşi este într-a patra sută mondială în acest moment, jucătoarea de 26 de ani a Canadei făcut vâlvă pe reţelele de socializare şi într-un moment extrem de dificil pentru întreaga lume. Eugenie s-a plâns că înnebuneşte singură în izolare şi mărturisea că tânjeşte după un iubit. În consecinţă, bărbaţii i-au umplut căsuţa de mesaje virtuale cu zeci de cereri, propuneri şi... CV-uri. Din păcate pentru lunga listă de pretendenţi, mesajele au ajuns la barieră (managerul sportivei).

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020

my agent just informed me you guys are sending ‘dating resumes’ to the email in my bio YALL NEED TO STOP 😂😂😂 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 22, 2020

6. Cel mai bun clip de conştientizare COVID-19? Elina Svitolina are un aliat în Gael Monfils. Iar cei doi fac comedie pură. Puzzle pe masă, alerte pe fundal şi nou-apărutele obstacole din dragoste. Chiar dacă postează rar, contul comun de pe Instagram al celor doi aşi ai tenisului este o sursă de umor binevenită în aceste zile.

7. Stand-up comedy. Americanca Kristie Ahn, 27 de ani, aflată la limita de jos a primei sute mondiale, merge şi ea pe cartea glumiţelor, a scenetelor - ajutată fiind de efectele speciale disponibile pe reţelele de socializare.