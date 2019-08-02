adevarul.ro Life & Style

Ducesa Meghan va lansa o linie vestimentară. Proiectul este destinat femeilor din medii defavorizate: mesajul fostei actriţe

Meghan Markle FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Ducesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle (37 de ani), a anunţat că va lansa o linie vestimentară, iar proiectul are în vedere crearea de locuri de muncă pentru femei şi reciclarea articolelor de îmbrăcăminte.

Meghan Markle a anunţat, în revista British Vogue, pentru a cărei ediţie din septembrie este editor-invitat, că va lansa o linie vestimentară, scrie publicaţia El Pais, citată de News.ro.
 
Ducesa de Sussex a dezvăluit că va crea o colecţie-capsulă de haine de care va beneficia Smart Works, o organizaţie caritabilă care ajută femeile să revină în câmpul muncii.
 
„Când ajungi într-un spaţiu al Smart Works, găseşti multe haine, genţi şi pantofi. Fără îndoială, uneori este o combinaţie de dimensiuni şi culori incompatibile. Pentru a remedia asta, am discutat cu Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Partners, Jigsaw şi cu prietena mea Mischa Nonoo, designer, dacă pot crea o linie de haine de lucru pentru femei“, a spus ea, citată de El Pais.
 
Acest proiect este destinat femeilor care provin din medii defavorizate. Organizaţia le ajută să se pregătească pentru interviuri privind locuri de muncă. Mai multe detalii vor fi anunţate în toamnă.
    
„Este o reţea prin care femeile sprijină alte femei în ţelurile lor profesionale. Nu se rezumă la a-ţi dona hainele şi a vedea unde ajung. Este vorba despre a face parte din poveştile noastre de succes, ca femei. Pentru fiecare piesă cumpărată de un client, una este donată pentru caritate. Acest lucru nu doar că ne permite să facem parte din poveştile altora, ci ne aminteşte că suntem în asta împreună“, mai spune Meghan Markle. 

Înainte de a se căsători cu Prinţul Harry (34 de ani), când era actriţă, Meghan Markle a deţinut propria linie vestimentară împreună cu firma canadiană Reitmans. 
 
Anul acesta, Meghan Markle a petrecut mai multe luni lucrând cu redactorul-şef al British Vogue, Edward Enninful, pentru numărul din septembrie al publicaţiei. Ea a ales 15 femei pe care le consideră „forţe pentru schimbare“, precum prim-ministrul neozeelandez Jacinda Arden, pugilista Ramla Ali şi actriţa Salma Hayek Pinault, scriitoarea Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, prim-balerina Royal Ballet Francesca Hayward şi modelul Adut Akech, fostă refugiată.
 
Ediţia din septembrie a British Vogue va cuprinde şi o conversaţie între Meghan Markle şi Michelle Obama, fostă primă doamnă a Statelor Unite, şi un interviu cu primatologul Jane Goodall.
 
FOTO: Peter Lindbergh/PA WIRE
 
Meghan Markle este primul editor-invitat al ediţiei de septembrie, din istoria de 103 ani a publicaţiei, notează sursa citată. 
 
FOTO: Peter Lindbergh/PA WIRE

   

