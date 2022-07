Război în Ucraina. Regiunea Odesa, atacată de ruşi cu patru rachete. Una dintre ţinte a fost podul de la Zatoka

Trei avioane de luptă multirol ruseşti Su-35 au lansat patru rachete asupra regiunii Odesa din spaţiul aerian al Mării Negre, indică Comandamentul Operaţional Sud, adăugând că atacul a avut loc în jurul orei locale 11:00, conform Agerpres.

#Ukraine. This morning, russian terrorists fired 53 rockets from multiple rocket launchers at residential areas of #Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.



Residential buildings, a school, a hospital and other buildings were damaged. One person was injured, two died. pic.twitter.com/ID3pFoO3LK