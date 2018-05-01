adevarul.ro Iasi

Test de cultură generală despre mari regizori. Cine a realizat celebra trilogie „Naşul“

Test de cultură generală despre mari regizori. Cine a realizat celebra trilogie „Naşul“

În prim plan, Marlon Brando: scenă de la începutul capodoperei Godfather, ecranizată după un roman scris de Mario Puzo

Vă propunem un test de cultură generală despre regizori care, de-a lungul anilor, au realizat capodopere ale cinematografiei. Ne puteţi scrie la secţiunea de comentarii câte dintre răspunsuri aţi ştiut.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

1. Cine a regizat Fargo?
a) Fraţii Coen 
b) Sofia Coppola
c) Cristopher Nolan 
 
2. Cine a regizat The Apartment?
a) Orson Welles
b) Billy Wilder 
c) Frank Capra 
 
3. Cine a regizat Gone With the Wind
a) John Houston 
b) Victor Fleming 
c) Michael Curtiz 
 
4. Cine a regizat Amadeus?
a) Stanley Kubrick 
b) Ridley Scott 
c) Milos Forman
 
5. Cine a regizat La Vita e Bella?
a) Michelangelo Antonioni 
b) Paolo Sorentino 
c) Roberto Benigni 
 
6. Cine a regizat 4 luni, 3 săptămâni şi 2 zile?
a) Cristi Puiu 
b) Călin Peter Netzer 
c) Cristian Mungiu 
 
7. Cine a regizat A Separation?
a) Paul Verhoeven 
b) Micheal Haneke 
c) Asghar Farhadi 
 
8. Cine a regizat trilogia The Godfather
a) Martin Scorsese 
b) Steven Spielberg 
c) Francis Ford Coppola 
 
9. Cine a regizat Scarface?
a) Nick Cassavetes 
b) Brian De Palma 
c) William Friedkin 
 
10. Cine a regizat Pulp Fiction 
a) David Fincher 
b) David Lynch 
c) Quentin Tarantino 
 
1 -  a, 2 – b, 3 – b, 4 – c, 5 – c, 6 – c, 7 – c, 8- c, 9 – b, 10 – a. 
 
citeste totul despre:
libertatea.ro
Ce i-au făcut românii lui Gianluca Vacchi, într-un club de fițe din Ma...
libertatea.ro
'Îmi iubesc soțul, însă… nu pot să nu îl înșel. Nu mă pot să opri'
gsp.ro
Îndrăgostit de Craiova » Hagi a fost la un pas să îmbrace tricoul olte...
gsp.ro
EXCLUSIV Lovitură pentru Hațegan! UEFA îl pedepsește pe arbitru: OUT c...
clickpoftabuna.ro
Cum faci cele mai pufoase clătite americane
okmagazine.ro
Cum îl va chema pe cel mai nou prinț din familie! Kate Middleton și Pr...