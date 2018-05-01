Test de cultură generală despre mari regizori. Cine a realizat celebra trilogie „Naşul“

1. Cine a regizat Fargo?

a) Fraţii Coen

b) Sofia Coppola

c) Cristopher Nolan



2. Cine a regizat The Apartment?

a) Orson Welles

b) Billy Wilder

c) Frank Capra



3. Cine a regizat Gone With the Wind

a) John Houston

b) Victor Fleming

c) Michael Curtiz



4. Cine a regizat Amadeus?

a) Stanley Kubrick

b) Ridley Scott

c) Milos Forman



5. Cine a regizat La Vita e Bella?

a) Michelangelo Antonioni

b) Paolo Sorentino

c) Roberto Benigni

6. Cine a regizat 4 luni, 3 săptămâni şi 2 zile?

a) Cristi Puiu

b) Călin Peter Netzer

c) Cristian Mungiu



7. Cine a regizat A Separation?

a) Paul Verhoeven

b) Micheal Haneke

c) Asghar Farhadi



8. Cine a regizat trilogia The Godfather

a) Martin Scorsese

b) Steven Spielberg

c) Francis Ford Coppola



9. Cine a regizat Scarface?

a) Nick Cassavetes

b) Brian De Palma

c) William Friedkin



10. Cine a regizat Pulp Fiction

a) David Fincher

b) David Lynch

c) Quentin Tarantino



1 - a, 2 – b, 3 – b, 4 – c, 5 – c, 6 – c, 7 – c, 8- c, 9 – b, 10 – a.