Test de cultură generală despre mari regizori. Cine a realizat celebra trilogie „Naşul“

Vă propunem un test de cultură generală despre regizori care, de-a lungul anilor, au realizat capodopere ale cinematografiei. Ne puteţi scrie la secţiunea de comentarii câte dintre răspunsuri aţi ştiut.
1. Cine a regizat Fargo?
a) Fraţii Coen
b) Sofia Coppola
c) Cristopher Nolan
2. Cine a regizat The Apartment?
a) Orson Welles
b) Billy Wilder
c) Frank Capra
3. Cine a regizat Gone With the Wind
a) John Houston
b) Victor Fleming
c) Michael Curtiz
4. Cine a regizat Amadeus?
a) Stanley Kubrick
b) Ridley Scott
c) Milos Forman
5. Cine a regizat La Vita e Bella?
a) Michelangelo Antonioni
b) Paolo Sorentino
c) Roberto Benigni
6. Cine a regizat 4 luni, 3 săptămâni şi 2 zile?
a) Cristi Puiu
b) Călin Peter Netzer
c) Cristian Mungiu
7. Cine a regizat A Separation?
a) Paul Verhoeven
b) Micheal Haneke
c) Asghar Farhadi
8. Cine a regizat trilogia The Godfather
a) Martin Scorsese
b) Steven Spielberg
c) Francis Ford Coppola
9. Cine a regizat Scarface?
a) Nick Cassavetes
b) Brian De Palma
c) William Friedkin
10. Cine a regizat Pulp Fiction
a) David Fincher
b) David Lynch
c) Quentin Tarantino
1 - a, 2 – b, 3 – b, 4 – c, 5 – c, 6 – c, 7 – c, 8- c, 9 – b, 10 – a.