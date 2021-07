Gabriela Ruse, finală dramatică şi victorie imensă la Hamburg! Câţi bani va lua şi pe ce poziţie va urca în topul WTA

Traseul româncei la Hamburg

FInala: Ruse - Petkovic 7-6 (6), 6-4

Semifinale: Ruse - Yastremska (38 WTA) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

Sferturi: Ruse - Collins (48 WTA) 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

Optimi: Ruse - Zaja (372 WTA) 6-2, 6-2

turul 1: Ruse - Teichmann (55 WTA) 7-5, 7-6 (1)

Calificări

turul 2: Ruse - Shinikova (222 WTA) 6-3, 6-3

turul 1: Ruse - Liang (265 WTA) 6-2, 6-1

From qualifying to clinching the championship! 🏆 What a run for 🇷🇴 Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, as she defeats Petkovic 7-6, 6-4 to claim the @hamburgopen title 👏 pic.twitter.com/ouVZU7Dwba

Should I cry or be shocked ? This reaction of disbelief from Elena-Gabriela Ruse is everything. Maiden WTA title for the qualifier. #HamburgOpen pic.twitter.com/fMcEvaoQCl

Crazy ending to the 1st set as the line judge clearly missed not calling Gabi's shot out. Petkovic storms off the court after arguing with the supervisor and her coach. But on the positive side, Gabi fought back to win the 1st set tiebreaker! A set away for her 1st WTA Title! pic.twitter.com/xmLoUaMbxN