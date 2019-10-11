Ataşăm reacţiile ONG-urilor internaţionale de monitorizare a presei - Reporteri fără frontiere şi Active Watch - la scrisoarea adresată acestora de către Asociaţia Profesioniştilor din Presă Cluj.

„Reporteri fără Frontiere şi ActiveWatch condamnă agresiunile preşedintelui PSD Cluj asupra jurnaliştilor

Asociaţia Profesioniştilor de Presă Cluj solicită preşedintelui PSD, Viorica Dăncilă, printr-o scrisoare deschisă să intervină în vederea restabilirii unei comunicări decente între PSD Cluj şi reprezentanţii presei. De la instalarea sa în funcţia de preşedinte interimar al PSD Cluj, conform semnatarilor scrisorii, Liviu Alexa a folosit pe site-ul ziardecluj.ro pe care îl deţine un limbaj vulgar şi agresiv la adresa unor ziarişti din localitate – expresii reproduse în scrisoarea deschisă, alături de comportamente similare din perioada anterioară identităţii sale politice. Mai mult, într-o replică la această scrisoare deschisă, Liviu Alexa foloseşte din nou un limbaj agresiv împotriva membrilor Asociaţiei Profesioniştilor de Presă Cluj.

Asociaţiile Reporteri fără Frontiere şi partenera sa din România, ActiveWatch, susţin protestul ziariştilor din Cluj şi consideră că limbajul ofensator folosit de liderul PSD Cluj este incompatibil cu cel al reprezentantului unei instituţii politice. Mai mult, cât timp PSD este un partid aflat la guvernare, agresivitatea limbajului unui lider PSD constituie o ameninţare directă asupra libertăţii de exprimare din România, situaţie incompatibilă şi inacceptabilă într-o ţară care aspiră la statutul de democraţie europeană.

Asociaţiile noastre solicită, aşadar, o grabnică luare de poziţie a conducerii naţionale a PSD cu privire la comportamentul lui Liviu Alexa, preşedinte interimar al PSD Cluj.”

Asociaţiile amintite au transmis şi versiunea în limba engleză a răspunsului:

„Reporters Without Borders and ActiveWatch condemn the aggression of PSD Cluj president against journalists

The Cluj Press Professionals Association requests the PSD president, Viorica Dăncilă, through an open letter, to intervene in order to restore a decent communication between the PSD Cluj and the representatives of the press.

Since his installation as interim president of the PSD Cluj, according to the signatories of the letter, Liviu Alexa has used on the site ziardecluj.ro, that he owns, a vulgar and aggressive language against some journalists from Cluj city - expressions reproduced in the open letter, together with similar actions from the period prior to his political identity. Moreover, in a reply to this open letter Liviu Alexa uses even more offensive language against the members of the Cluj Press Professionals Association.

Reporters Without Borders and its Romanian partner, ActiveWatch, support the protest of journalists in Cluj and consider that the offensive language used by the leader of PSD Cluj is incompatible with that of the representative of a political institution. Moreover, as PSD is a ruling party, the aggressiveness of the language of a PSD leader constitutes a direct threat to the freedom of expression in Romania, an incompatible and unacceptable situation in a country that aspires to the status of European democracy.

Therefore, our associations are calling for an urgent public statement of the national leadership of the PSD regarding the behavior of Liviu Alexa, interim president of the PSD Cluj.”

