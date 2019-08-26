adevarul.ro Entertainment

Organizaţia lui DiCaprio va dona cinci milioane de dolari pentru salvarea pădurii amazoniene. Mesajul actorului

Leonardo DiCaprio FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Organizaţia Earth Alliance, fondată în luna iulie de actorul Leonardo DiCaprio împreună cu Laurene Powell Jobs şi Brian Sheth, a lansat Amazon Forest Fund şi va dona cinci milioane de dolari pentru conservarea pădurii tropicale afectată grav de incendii.

Amazon Forest Fund, lansat duminică, va sprijini partenerii locali şi comunităţile indigene în eforturile de a proteja habitatele din Amazonia, scrie Variety, citează news.ro. 
 
Banii strânşi vor ajunge la cinci organizaţii locale: Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida (Kayapo), Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), Instituto Kabu (Kayapo), Instituto Raoni (Kayapo) şi Instituto Socioambiental (ISA).
 
Potrivit site-ului fondului, peste 72.000 de incendii au fost raportate anul acesta în zonă de către Institutul brazilian pentru Cercetarea Spaţială, cu aproximativ jumătate mai multe decât anul trecut. 
 
„Cea mai mare pădure tropicală din lume reprezintă o parte decisivă în soluţia globală privind climatul. Fără Amazon nu putem ţine sub control încălzirea Pământului“, a scris DiCaprio într-un mesaj publicat pe Instagram. 

Preşedintele brazilian Jair Bolsonaro a autorizat sâmbătă, după ce a fost criticat la nivel global, mobilizarea armatei în Pădurea Amazoniană pentru a lupta contra incendiilor.

