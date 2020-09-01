Ed Sheeran a devenit tată. Ce nume a ales cântăreţul pentru fiica sa: „Suntem în al nouălea cer“ FOTO

Cântăreţul britanic Ed Sheeran a anunţat marţi, printr-un mesaj publicat pe Instagram, că a devenit tată, după ce soţia lui, Cherry Seaborn, a născut săptămâna trecută o fetiţă.
Ed Sheeran a revenit pe Instagram după o pauză de opt luni pentru a împărtăşi vestea naşterii primului său copil. „Suntem complet îndrăgostiţi de ea“.
„Săptămâna trecută, cu ajutorul unei echipe minunate, Cherry a născut-o pe frumoasa şi sănătoasa noastră fiică - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran“, a scris starul.
Artistul în vârstă de 29 de ani a spus că el şi soţia sunt „în al nouălea cer“.
View this post on Instagram
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: