Ed Sheeran a devenit tată. Ce nume a ales cântăreţul pentru fiica sa: „Suntem în al nouălea cer“ FOTO

Ed Sheeran FOTO Mihai Anghel

Cântăreţul britanic Ed Sheeran a anunţat marţi, printr-un mesaj publicat pe Instagram, că a devenit tată, după ce soţia lui, Cherry Seaborn, a născut săptămâna trecută o fetiţă.

Ed Sheeran a revenit pe Instagram după o pauză de opt luni pentru a împărtăşi vestea naşterii primului său copil. „Suntem complet îndrăgostiţi de ea“.

„Săptămâna trecută, cu ajutorul unei echipe minunate, Cherry a născut-o pe frumoasa şi sănătoasa noastră fiică - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran“, a scris starul.

Artistul în vârstă de 29 de ani a spus că el şi soţia sunt „în al nouălea cer“.




