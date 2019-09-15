Boris Johnson, acest Hulk al politicii britanice

Mai multe caricaturi cu Boris Johnson în pielea personajului Hulk au apărut pe Twitter după ce premierul britanic a anunţat sâmbătă, că a făcut „progrese uriaşe” pentru a se ajunge la un acord privind Brexit-ul între Uniunea Europeană şi Regatul Unit.
A grotesque cartoon character with anger management issues - and the Incredible Hulk. pic.twitter.com/iuyRpjKpt4— russjackson (@docrussjackson) September 14, 2019
"The hulk was a winner" Stephen Barclay on #ridgeonsunday— phill smuth🔶️🌍 (@phillmoog) September 15, 2019
Not as I remember him. He was a disheveled loner with anger issues, always shambling from town to town pursued by a hostile press.
A bit like bozo then. pic.twitter.com/iNwy8kRfE5
Boris Johnson says Britain will break free of its “manacles” from the EU like the Incredible Hulk. https://t.co/yk1gSx0CbS pic.twitter.com/JIVCbBADon— Ben (@Jamin2g) September 14, 2019
Boris says "we'll break free of the EU like the Incredible Hulk" pic.twitter.com/XlezFEmTZ8— cheeses of nazereth (@Cheeses0fNaz) September 15, 2019
