Boris Johnson, acest Hulk al politicii britanice

"Cu cât Hulk se enervează mai mult, cu atât devine mai puternic şi scapă mereu, chiar dacă părea bine legat, şi este cazul acestei ţări".

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a spus sâmbătă că "progrese enorme" sunt în curs pentru obţinerea unui acord privind Brexitul între Uniunea Europeană şi Regatul Unit, pe care l-a comparat cu supereroul Hulk, în ziarul Mail on Sunday, informează AFP.

"Când am obţinut această funcţie, toată lumea spunea că absolut nicio modificare a acordului de ieşire nu era posibil (...). Ei (liderii UE) au revenit asupra acestuia, şi cum ştiţi, o foarte, foarte bună conversaţie are loc cu privire la maniera în care să fie rezolvate problemele de la frontiera nord-irlandeză. Progrese enorme sunt în curs", a spus şeful guvernului.

Cele două părţi întâmpină piedici legate de modalitatea de a evita restabilirea unei frontiere fizice între Irlanda, stat membru al UE, şi provincia britanică Irlanda de Nord după Brexit.

Londra respinge soluţia numită "plasa de siguranţă" (sau "backstop"), de neevitat după părerea Breuxellesului în lipsă de alternativă credibilă. Ea prevede ca Regatul Unit să rămână "într-un teritoriu vamal unic" cu UE dacă nu este găsită o soluţia mai bună până la finalul perioadei de tranziţie.

"Va fi mult de lucru până la 17 octombrie", data ultimului summit la UE, înainte de ieşirea Regatului Unit din Uniune, prevăzută la 31 octombrie. "Dar voi merge la acest summit şi voi obţine un acord, eu chiar sper. Iar dacă nu obţinem un acord, ei bine, atunci vom ieşi la 31 octombrie", a adăugat Boris Johnson.

El a exclus deja să ceară la Bruxelles o amânare cu trei luni a Brexitului - "mai bine mort într-un şanţ" - aşa cum îl obligă o lege votată săptămâna trecută de Parlamentul britanic pentru a împiedica o ieşire din UE fără acord.

Boris Johnson ar trebui să se întâlnească luni, la Luxemburg, cu preşedintele Comisiei Europene, Jean-Claude Juncker, şi cu negociatorul şef al blocului comunitar, Michel Barnier.

A grotesque cartoon character with anger management issues - and the Incredible Hulk. pic.twitter.com/iuyRpjKpt4 — russjackson (@docrussjackson) September 14, 2019

"The hulk was a winner" Stephen Barclay on #ridgeonsunday



Not as I remember him. He was a disheveled loner with anger issues, always shambling from town to town pursued by a hostile press.



A bit like bozo then. pic.twitter.com/iNwy8kRfE5 — phill smuth🔶️🌍 (@phillmoog) September 15, 2019

Boris Johnson says Britain will break free of its “manacles” from the EU like the Incredible Hulk. https://t.co/yk1gSx0CbS pic.twitter.com/JIVCbBADon — Ben (@Jamin2g) September 14, 2019

Boris says "we'll break free of the EU like the Incredible Hulk" pic.twitter.com/XlezFEmTZ8 — cheeses of nazereth (@Cheeses0fNaz) September 15, 2019

