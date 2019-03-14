adevarul.ro Tech

Facebook reacţionează în urma perturbărilor reţelei

Reprezentanţii Facebook au confirmat că nu este vorba de un atac cibernetic în urmă ce platformele reţelelor de socializare, inclusiv Instagram şi WhatsApp au fost perturbate în diverse părţi ale lumii.

Cauza întreruperii nu este încă cunoscută sau încă nu a fost făcută publică.
 
"Suntem conştienţi de faptul că unii oameni întâmpină probleme cu accesarea aplicaţiilor", a declarat compania într-o declaraţie, citată de BBC.
 
"Lucrăm la rezolvarea problemei şi vom reveni  cât mai curând posibil", au adăugat aceştia.
 
Perturbările afectează, de asemenea, Facebook Workplace, serviciul companiilor de  comunicare internă.
 
O angajată din Buenos Aires, Rebecca Brooker a declarat pentru BBC că întreruperea a avut un impact semnificativ asupra muncii ei, relatează BBC.
 
„Facebook pentru uz personal nu are un impact prea mare, dar ce se întâmplă atunci când ne bazăm pe companii mari, cum ar fi aceasta, pentru a oferi servicii de afaceri? Încerc să comunic cu echipa mea din New York. Facebook Workplace este singurul nostru canal pentru comunicare, cu excepţia e-mailului.", a spus ea.
 
Rebecca Brooker a mai adăugat pe Twitter: "Uită-te la ce se întâmplă când avem o companie care controlează totul. Mi-am dat seama că acest lucru s-ar putea întâmpla în cele din urmă, dar este extrem de îngrozitor să fii parte al acestui monopol".
 
În timp ce reţelele în cauză erau de neaccesat, mulţi au apelat la Twitter pentru a face glume despre o viaţă fără Facebook.
 
Hashtag-urile #FacebookDown şi #InstagramDown au fost folosite de peste 150.000 de ori până acum.
 
 
 
 
 

