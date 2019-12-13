adevarul.ro News

FOTO Mii de „peşti penis“, pe o plajă din California: care e explicaţia fenomenului neobişnuit

FOTO Mii de „peşti penis“, pe o plajă din California: care e explicaţia fenomenului neobişnuit

Mii de „peşti penis“ au apărut pe o plajă din California FOTO Kate Montana/The Guardian

Pe o plajă din nordul Californiei, în apropierea oraşului San Francisco, au ajuns mii de „peşti penis“, iar imaginile postate cu ei s-au viralizat în mediul online.

În urma unei furtuni puternice din nordul Californiei care a răscolit nisipul, mii de viermi care se aseamănă cu organele genitale masculine au fost aduşi la suprafaţă pe o plajă aflată din apropierea oraşului San Francisco, scrie The Guardian.
 
Specia trăieşte de obicei sub nisip, motiv pentru care nu sunt de obicei vizibili. Totuşi, atunci când sunt furtuni puternice, valurile mătură straturile de nisip, iar aceste creaturi se măresc în contact cu apa. 
 
Potrivit publicaţiilor de specialitate, aceşti viermi marini au numele de Urechis unicinctus, dar oamenii se referă la ei în mod general ca „peşti-penis“, din cauza formei, notează Mediafax.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Christopher Reiger (@christopherreiger) on

   
Mai mult, peştii au atras şi un număr impresionant de pescăruşi. Imaginea cu miile de astfel de peşti pe plajă este surprinzătoare, aşa că oamenii, care s-au arătat atât amuzaţi, cât şi intrigaţi de peisaj, s-au grăbit să posteze în mediul online fotografiile.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. 🙃 . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

A post shared by Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine) on

 
Viermii aceştia nu sunt o delicatesă doar pentru păsări şi rozătoare, ci şi pentru unii oameni. De exemplu, în Coreea de Sud, „peştii-penis“ constituie ingredientul de bază al unui fel de mâncare numit gaebul.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thor (@thorzuroff) on 

 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Oana Zăvoranu şi Alex Ashraf s-au despărţit? Semnele care îi dau de go...
okmagazine.ro
Cybill Shepherd şi-a căsătorit fiica lesbiană. Actriţa din "Maddi...