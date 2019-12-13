FOTO Mii de „peşti penis“, pe o plajă din California: care e explicaţia fenomenului neobişnuit

Specia trăieşte de obicei sub nisip, motiv pentru care nu sunt de obicei vizibili. Totuşi, atunci când sunt furtuni puternice, valurile mătură straturile de nisip, iar aceste creaturi se măresc în contact cu apa.

Mai mult, peştii au atras şi un număr impresionant de pescăruşi. Imaginea cu miile de astfel de peşti pe plajă este surprinzătoare, aşa că oamenii, care s-au arătat atât amuzaţi, cât şi intrigaţi de peisaj, s-au grăbit să posteze în mediul online fotografiile.

Viermii aceştia nu sunt o delicatesă doar pentru păsări şi rozătoare, ci şi pentru unii oameni. De exemplu, în Coreea de Sud, „peştii-penis“ constituie ingredientul de bază al unui fel de mâncare numit gaebul.

