FOTO Invazie de musculiţe şi de ţânţari la meciul Angliei cu Tunisia. Ce măsuri au luat ruşii

Luni seara, la Volgograd, a fost o invazie de insecte. Armate de musculiţe şi de ţânţari au fost atrase de luminile nocturnei de pe arena din Volgograd.

Ruşii au pulverizat insecticid din elicoptere, dar inamicul nu s-a lăsat răpus.

Pe imagini, se vede cum jucătorii Angliei încearcă să se ferească de roiul de insecte, iar reporterii TV au avut şi ei de furcă.

Anglia se poate felicita că a ieşit cu bine din acest meci: a învins Tunisia în prelungiri şi a scăpat de oraşul Volgograd.

Did anyone notice the England versus Tunisia match yesternite at Volgograd Arena pitch where both teams battled with some strange insects & i ask how did the insects get on the pitch & why the organizers couldn't do anything to salvage that situation? Thread pic.twitter.com/lHepSdWSUs — Oluwaseun Ajidagba (@seunajidagba) 19 iunie 2018

England stars forced to cover themselves in insect repellent as plague of midges descends on #WorldCup clash with Tunisia https://t.co/u9n6thDqWn pic.twitter.com/aiJmENJsGt — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) 18 iunie 2018

Going live for the #BBCNews and the Volgograd Mosquitos are out in force! Let’s hope they give us a break for the live pic.twitter.com/OR0rnUXoyS — Rachel Price (@NewsCamerawoman) 17 iunie 2018