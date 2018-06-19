FOTO Invazie de musculiţe şi de ţânţari la meciul Angliei cu Tunisia. Ce măsuri au luat ruşii

Anglia a trecut greu de Tunisia, cu 2-1, cu un gol marcat de Harry Kane în minutul 91 al partidei. Cele două echipe au avut de înfruntat şi un alt adversar.
Luni seara, la Volgograd, a fost o invazie de insecte. Armate de musculiţe şi de ţânţari au fost atrase de luminile nocturnei de pe arena din Volgograd.
Ruşii au pulverizat insecticid din elicoptere, dar inamicul nu s-a lăsat răpus.
Pe imagini, se vede cum jucătorii Angliei încearcă să se ferească de roiul de insecte, iar reporterii TV au avut şi ei de furcă.
Anglia se poate felicita că a ieşit cu bine din acest meci: a învins Tunisia în prelungiri şi a scăpat de oraşul Volgograd.
Program şi rezultate de la Cupa Mondială
Did anyone notice the England versus Tunisia match yesternite at Volgograd Arena pitch where both teams battled with some strange insects & i ask how did the insects get on the pitch & why the organizers couldn't do anything to salvage that situation? Thread pic.twitter.com/lHepSdWSUs— Oluwaseun Ajidagba (@seunajidagba) 19 iunie 2018
England stars forced to cover themselves in insect repellent as plague of midges descends on #WorldCup clash with Tunisia https://t.co/u9n6thDqWn pic.twitter.com/aiJmENJsGt— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) 18 iunie 2018
Going live for the #BBCNews and the Volgograd Mosquitos are out in force! Let’s hope they give us a break for the live pic.twitter.com/OR0rnUXoyS— Rachel Price (@NewsCamerawoman) 17 iunie 2018
#HarryKane Adds 2kg in weight after the #England match after eating all those insects last night. Should keep your mouth closed if you play in that stadium— NCFC Mal (@malparker66) 19 iunie 2018