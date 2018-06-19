adevarul.ro Sport

FOTO Invazie de musculiţe şi de ţânţari la meciul Angliei cu Tunisia. Ce măsuri au luat ruşii

Sterling, în duel cu insectele

Anglia a trecut greu de Tunisia, cu 2-1, cu un gol marcat de Harry Kane în minutul 91 al partidei. Cele două echipe au avut de înfruntat şi un alt adversar.

Luni seara, la Volgograd, a fost o invazie de insecte. Armate de musculiţe şi de ţânţari au fost atrase de luminile nocturnei de pe arena din Volgograd.

Ruşii au pulverizat insecticid din elicoptere, dar inamicul nu s-a lăsat răpus.

Pe imagini, se vede cum jucătorii Angliei încearcă să se ferească de roiul de insecte, iar reporterii TV au avut şi ei de furcă.

Anglia se poate felicita că a ieşit cu bine din acest meci: a învins Tunisia în prelungiri şi a scăpat de oraşul Volgograd.

Program şi rezultate de la Cupa Mondială

 

