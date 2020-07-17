adevarul.ro Sport

FOTO Două femei şi jumătate: Samantha Stosur şi partenera ei au devenit mame

Samantha Stosur (stânga), alături de partenera ei, Liz Astling şi de fetiţa născută de aceasta, Genevieve

O jucătoare de mare experienţă, intrată în circuitul WTA în 1999, australianca de 36 de ani a trăit un moment fericit în plină pandemie.

Samantha Stosur a ajuns acum pe locul 97 în lume, dar a fost, cândva, o forţă în circuitul feminin. 
 
În 2011, ea a câştigat US Open şi, în acelaşi an, însă în februarie, înainte de triumful de la Flushing Meadows, a atins cea mai bună clasare din carieră, locul 4 mondial. În rest, Stosur are şi finală la French Open 2010, trei titluri de Mare Şlem la dublu, nouă trofee la simplu şi două Turnee ale Campioanelor cucerite la dublu. Până acum, Stosur a strâns peste 19 milioane de dolari din tenis.
 
De când a început pandemia, australianca de 36 de ani a putut să se concentreze asupra vieţii personale. Şi, potrivit Digi  Sport, astăzi a făcut marele anunţ privind naşterea primului ei copil. Vorbim despre o fetiţă, Genevieve, care a fost adusă pe lume de partenera lui Stosur, Liz Astling.
 
„Viaţa în carantină în timpul pandemiei de coronavirus a fost o provocare din multe puncte de vedere, dar pe plan personal a fost una dintre cele mai fericite perioade din viaţa mea. Pe 16 iunie, partenera mea, Liz, a născut-o pe frumoasa noastră fetiţă, Genevieve. Mama şi Evie sunt bine şi e minunat să fiu acasă cu amândouă. Aşteptăm cu nerăbdare ce va urma şi să o vedem pe Evie cum creşte...Nu prea repede, sperăm noi“, a scris Stosur pe Instagram.
 

