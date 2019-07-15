Englezii se leagă de sânii Simonei Halep şi provoacă un scandal de proporţii: „E dezgustător ce se întâmplă!“

Tabloidele din Marea Britanie i-au dedicat spaţii generoase campioanei de la Wimbledon, însă subiectul a fost abordat, aducând în discuţie un amănunt fără nicio legătură cu finala câştigată, sâmbătă, de Simona.
She won Wimbledon in near 58 minutes and against @serenawilliams YET the article is all about the size of her breasts. Excuse me?! https://t.co/QdlQ6XTG3F— Deanna Hollings (@_Deanna_H) 15 iulie 2019
Shameful, yet typical article written about woman’s sport. Simone Halep played an outstanding match to become Wimbledon champion, and all he can write about is her breast reduction surgery. Shocking. https://t.co/az4fkvg1Bd— Nicola Diamond (@NicolaDiamond1) 14 iulie 2019
Wow. A Wimbledon Champion but yet the article is about her breasts. 🙃 https://t.co/v2AgtXrwK7— Emily Diamond OLY (@EmilyDiamond11) 14 iulie 2019
Simona Halep won Wimbledon in straight sets. @thesundaytimes story focussed on her breast reduction. Really pic.twitter.com/vyj5AIptlK— Harriet Bell (@harrietjbell) 14 iulie 2019
