Englezii se leagă de sânii Simonei Halep şi provoacă un scandal de proporţii: „E dezgustător ce se întâmplă!“

Tabloidele din Marea Britanie i-au dedicat spaţii generoase campioanei de la Wimbledon, însă subiectul a fost abordat, aducând în discuţie un amănunt fără nicio legătură cu finala câştigată, sâmbătă, de Simona.

Simona Halep s-a aflat în prim-plan, sâmbătă, dar şi duminică, înaintea finalei dintre Djokovici şi Federer, presa internaţională acoperind, pe larg, finala câştigată de româncă la Wimbledon.
 
Doar că, în ediţia de duminică a tabloidelor britanice, precum „The Sun“ şi „The Sunday Times“, jurnaliştii şi-au început textele amintind de...operaţia de micşorare a sânilor la care a fost supusă „Simo“, acum mai mulţi ani! Potrivit Digi Sport, această abordare a subiectului a dat naştere la un val uriaş de revoltă din partea cititorilor, după cum se poate vedea mai jos:
 
*Tessa Dunlop: Se concentrează pe sânii Simonei Halep, imediat după triumful ei de la Wimbledon. E un motiv serios pentru a boicota Sunday Times", a scris celebra prezentatoare TV Tessa Dunlop.
 
*Deanna Hollings: Deci, a câştigat finala de la Wimbledon în 58 de minute în faţa Serenei Williams, dar articolul este despre mărimea sânilor ei. Poftim?
 
*Nicola Diamond: Ruşinos, dar, cu toate astea, tipic pentru un articol despre femei în sport. Simona Halep a făcut un meci fantastic pentru a ajunge campioană la Wimbledon, dar tot ce puteţi scrie este despre operaţia ei de micşorare a sânilor.
 
*Emily Diamond: Wow! O campioană la Wimbledon, dar articolul este despre sânii ei.
*Harriet Bell: Simona Halep a câştigat Wimbledon în două seturi. Sunday Times se focusează însă pe operaţia ei de micşorare a sânilor. Serios?
   

