Backa Topola - FSCB, direct în Cartea Recordurilor! Situaţie nemaintâlnită în peste 24.000 de meciuri europene

Conform sursei citate, nu au fost luate în calcul întâlnirile din Cupa Intertoto, competiţie la care s-a renunţat de ceva timp.

🎇 - The Europa League qualifier between TSC Backa Topola 🇷🇸 and FCSB 🇷🇴 is the first match in the history of European cup competitions (over 24,000 matches, does not include Intertoto Cup in which BOTH teams score at least FIVE goals (excluding penalty shoot-outs) #EuropaLeague