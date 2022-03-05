adevarul.ro News

Operaţiunea Ganga în România şi Moldova. Câte persoane au fost evacuate din Ucraina VIDEO

Ministrul Aviaţiei Civile din India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a anunţat că peste 6.200 de persoane au fost evacuate din Ucraina cu ajutorul României şi Republicii Moldova, în operaţiunea Ganga.

"Actualizare despre #OperaţiuneaGanga în România şi Moldova:
 
- Au evacuat 6222 de indieni în ultimele 7 zile
 
- Am avut un nou aeroport pentru a opera zboruri în Suceava (50 km de graniţă) în loc să transportăm studenţii la Bucureşti (500 km de graniţă)
 
- 1050 de studenţi vor fi trimişi acasă în următoarele 2 zile", a scris ministrul pe Twitter.
 
El a menţionat că în ultimele 7 zile, un total de 29 de zboruri din România au dus studenţi înapoi în India.
 
Ministrul indian a afirmat că a fost la vama de la Siret, unde a fost "copleşit de generozitatea şi grija românilor".
 
El a postat şi două filmuleţe primite de la Milisăuţi, unde refugiaţii indieni şi românii au cântat imnurile celor două ţări.

 

 

 

