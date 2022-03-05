Operaţiunea Ganga în România şi Moldova. Câte persoane au fost evacuate din Ucraina VIDEO

Ministrul Aviaţiei Civile din India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a anunţat că peste 6.200 de persoane au fost evacuate din Ucraina cu ajutorul României şi Republicii Moldova, în operaţiunea Ganga.
Update on #OperationGanga in Romania & Moldova:— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 5, 2022
- Evacuated 6222 Indians in the last 7 days
- Got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava (50 km from border) instead of transporting students to Bucharest (500 km from border)
- 1050 students to be sent home in the next 2 days
Received this heartwarming video from a shelter camp in Milisauti that we visited today.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 4, 2022
United by patriotism, over 300 Indian students, along with the Romanian authorities serenaded the Indian national anthem, followed by the Romanian national anthem. 🇮🇳🇷🇴
1/2 pic.twitter.com/Skq6ehFzJW
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: