Cine este primul om din lume care a traversat Antarctica pe jos, fără asistenţă. Cei care au încercat până acum au abandonat sau au murit FOTO VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

🚨 ANNOUNCING THE BIGGEST PROJECT OF MY LIFE: “THE IMPOSSIBLE FIRST” 🚨 . . Harkening back to the turn of the 20th century, humans have been trying to cross the continent of Antarctica from coast to coast. Everest has been conquered, oceans have been sailed, rowed and even paddle boarded across solo - however, from the time Shackleton first set foot in Antarctica over 100 years ago, a solo, unsupported and unaided crossing of Antarctica via the South Pole still remains unfinished, leaving it one of the last remaining iconic “firsts” in exploration. In recent years after the tragic passing of Henry Worsley and failed attempts of other famous polar explorers - many have said this crossing is IMPOSSIBLE. On November 1st, I depart for the ice to prove that this is indeed possible. This project will push me to my absolute limit dragging a 400lb sled alone across the ice for 70 days while battling -40 degree temperatures. This journey isn’t just about me, but more importantly about unlocking the untapped potential that lives inside all of us. Make your “impossible” dreams possible. #BePossible