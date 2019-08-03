VIDEO O tânără a prins cu mâinile goale un somn uriaş

O tânără în vârstă de 23 de ani din Alabama, pasionată de pescuit şi vânătoare, a prins cu mâinile goale un somn uriaş.
Hannah Barron, din Alabama, a reuşit să prindă un peşte uriaş în timpul unei expediţii în Illinois. Uluitor este faptul că tânăra de 23 de ani nu a folosit un costum special şi arme, ci doar o pereche de mănuşi.
Folosindu-se de un truc de pescuit denumit „noodling“, tânăra şi-a băgat un braţ în gura peştelui, în timp ce i-a strâns branhiile cu celălalt.
Barron a publicat pe Instagram mai multe imagini cu prada, dar şi o filmare cu momentul în care este ajutată de câţiva bărbaţi să urce uriaşul peşte în barcă.
View this post on Instagram
#GetBit This one didn’t bite me on the bicep like the one before it, but it did bloody my arm up a little! - New noodling videos are up on my YouTube channel! Link in bio 🤗 - - The @elitearchery giveaway is still up in my profile! Don’t miss out! - - #Noodling #HandFishing #Hoggon #Fishing #Grabbling #Flathead #Catfish #Grappling
A post shared by Hannah Barron (@hannahbarron96) on
Controversatul hobby al tinerei i-a adus peste 530.000 de fani pe platformele sociale, dar şi foarte multe critici din partea iubitorilor de animale.
Hannah Barron publică des imagini în care apare alături de animalele care îi cad victime.
View this post on Instagram
Noodlin’ season is full blast, and I always get asked what is my favorite: hunting or noodling? I don’t have a favorite. During the spring & summer, my favorite is Noodling. During the fall & winter, hunting is my favorite 😉 - - - Bow: @elitearchery impression Broadheads: @naparchery thunderheads
A post shared by Hannah Barron (@hannahbarron96) on
View this post on Instagram
We eat A LOT of pork. 🥓 my Grandad makes some of the BEST wild pork sausage 😍 - @sportswomancourtney forgot her cooler full of hog meat when she left Alabama 😂 good excuse to come back and see us, right? - When Courtney was on her way here, I got a notification from the @stealthcamgsm with pictures of hogs in the trap in BROAD DAYLIGHT. I set the trap off, and Courtney met us there to kill her first Alabama hogs! That night, we both doubled up on 2 more hogs! Hers from the treestand, mine after we got down. It was definitely a good day! 😜 - - Chevy by: @paulthigpen @paulthigpenauto 🤗 - #Hogs #Trapping #HogTrapping #PestControl #PopulationControl #Realtree #Hunting #StealthCamGSM #BlueOtterPolarized #GATRCoolers #FollowPaulThigpen #HogBossGates #WhatGetsYouOutdoors
A post shared by Hannah Barron (@hannahbarron96) on
