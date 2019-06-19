adevarul.ro Life & Style

Un fost model Playboy se plânge că are sânii prea mari: care sunt motivele şi cum arată femeia FOTO

Un fost model Playboy se plânge că are sânii prea mari: care sunt motivele şi cum arată femeia FOTO

Simone Holtznagel FOTO Instagram

Fostul model Simone Holtznagel, de origine australiană, în vârstă de 25 de ani, se plânge de mărimea sânilor ei, care sunt mult prea mari.

Fostul model Playboy Simone Holtznagel este cunoscută pentru formele de invidiat şi pentru mărimea sânilor, în special, tânăra având cupa E la sutien, scrie Daily Mail.
 
Simone, însă, nu este atât de încântată şi a făcut mărturisiri care le vor linişti pe multe dintre tinerele care îşi doresc un bust generos şi iau în considerare o intervenţie chirurgicală de implant cu silicon.  
 
Într-o postare pe Instagram, fostul model Playboy insistă că din cauza sânilor mari are parte de mult disconfort, durere şi multe alte neplăceri.
 
„Port măsură E la cupă şi nu pot să înţeleg de ce femeile îşi doresc să aibă sânii mari. Sunt extrem de dureroşi, spatele te doare şi el din cauza lor, nu poţi să dormi pe burtă aproape niciodată şi îi voi da pe unii mai mici numai ca să îi îndepărtez din pieptul meu“, a scris ea.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 30th birthday @brasnthings 💕 such a privilege to be apart of the Bras n Things family, an amazing Australian brand! 👙💘 I still remember my very first campaign shoot with them, my first official job I booked post Top Model - it was the same day that my HSC results were released and I still vividly remember sitting in hair and make up and having my parents call me to see if I had checked my results online yet - of course I hadn't because I had better things to do that day 🙊😘 I've lost count of the number of campaigns I've done with you guys now so here's to many many more and another 30 sexy years! 🥂 see you in a few weeks! 💕✨ #30yearsofbnt 🎉🎈

A post shared by Simone Holtznagel (@moannn) on

 
Dincolo de nemulţumirile legate de mărimea cupei, Simone a avut de câştigat de pe urmă formelor sale, ea având o carieră de succes ca model. Ea s-a mutat în Los Angeles pentru a se concentra asupra carierei în modelling. Simone a cunoscut faima în 2011, în cadrul concursului de frumuseţe Next Top Model Australia.  
 
 
Ulterior, a avut colaborări cu branduri precum Guess şi Playboy şi a participat în emisiunea „Sunt celebru... Scoate-mă de aici!“.
 
FOTO Facebook
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My new favorite dress 🐆 @gemelipower

A post shared by Simone Holtznagel (@moannn) on

 
În 2017, modelul a declarat pentru The Daily Telegraph că a refuzat să pozeze complet goală deoarece avea planuri serioase în industrie.
 
 
„Am muncit foarte tare începând cu Top Model, pentru că am sânii mari, aşa că a trebuit să demonstrez că nu mă reprezintă doar doi sâni imenşi şi o faţă drăguţă“, a spus modelul. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@loftjet 💋💄🧛🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Simone Holtznagel (@moannn) on

 
 
FOTO Facebook

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
libertatea.ro
Noi detalii incredibile despre iubitul generos al Roxanei. Cine este d...
libertatea.ro
Cioloș obține o victorie istorică în Parlamentul European. E primul ro...
okmagazine.ro
Ţânţăreanu a slăbit 15 kg şi se gândeşte la moarte! Drama cumplită a a...
okmagazine.ro
El este fratele lui Smiley! Cei doi nu seamănă deloc şi au afaceri împ...

Folosim cookie-uri și tehnologii asemănătoare pentru a-ți îmbunătăți experiența pe acest website, pentru a-ți oferi conținut și reclame personalizate și pentru a analiza traficul și audiența website-ului. Înainte de a continua navigarea pe website-ul nostru te rugăm să aloci timpul necesar pentru a citi și înțelege conținutul Politicii de Cookie și al Politicii de Confidențialitate.

Prin continuarea navigării pe website-ul nostru confirmi acceptarea utilizării fișierelor de tip cookie conform Politicii de Cookie. Nu uita totuși că poți modifica setările acestor fișiere cookie urmând instrucțiunile din Politica de Cookie.

x