O femeie pompier a fost concediată din cauza pozelor „prea provocatoare“. Tânăra a dat în judecată compania

My face when someone mentions how I'm "provocative" in professional attire 🤣 - This post is for all the ladies out there making a difference, doing their jobs day in & day out. - Have you ever been asked why you wear makeup in uniform? Or why you brush your hair and care how it looks? Or why you tighten your pants "too tight." Or been told that you are too "manly," "too skinny," "too small," or "you're provocative" because of your curves or way you look that you can't help? - If you're a female in this field, especially an attractive or curvy girl, you're GOING TO be ridiculed. You're going to be mocked, made fun of, talked about poorly, judged by looks. - Here's the thing; when you genuinely love yourself and others and what you're doing while radiating the love of Jesus & walking in your calling, the enemy WILL try to knock you down. Did you know the enemy only attacks things of value? He sees you walking in God's calling for your life, helping and inspiring others, and he will do EVERYTHING in his power to prevent you, stop you, discourage you, and talk you out of things meant for you. He does this through words, judgmental unbelievers, temptation; the devil has a bag of tricks up his sleeve. Don't give in. Don't be discouraged. Don't throw in the towel. Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can. So be a light to others. Keep shining. Keep doing you. Keep staying in your lane, inspiring, and making a difference.