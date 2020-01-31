O femeie pompier a fost concediată din cauza pozelor „prea provocatoare“. Tânăra a dat în judecată compania

O tânără dă în judecată departamentul de pompieri în care a lucrat acuzând că a fost discriminată şi concediată din cauza fotografiilor publicate pe Instagram şi considerate de superiorii ei indecente.
Presley Pritchard, în vârstă de 27 de ani, a intentat proces departamentului Evergreen Fire Rescue din Colorado, care a concediat-o în august 2019 din cauza pozelor considerate „prea provocatoare“ pe care le posta pe reţelele sociale, notează Vice.
Tânăra, care luca de trei ani şi era atât pompier, cât şi paramedic, susţine că nu a primit nicio plângere privind modul în care îşi face treaba, însă a fost discriminată din cauza faptului că este femeie.
În documentele depuse în instanţă, Pritchard spune că această concediere a afectat-o atât din punct de vedere financiar, cât şi emoţional.
Mai mult, ea susţine că instituţia nu are o politică privind utilizarea reţelelor sociale, însă superiorii ei i-au reproşat de mai multe ori că pozează „prea provocator“, deşi colegii ei bărbaţi au la rândul lor imagini în care apar la bustul gol.
Pe contul ei de Instagram, unde activitatea îi este urmărită de peste 100.000 de persoane, Presley Pritchard publică în mare parte poze în care apare în uniforma de pompier, dar şi imagini din sala de fitness, fiind în paralel instructor.
Pe de altă parte, compania susţine că motivul pentru care tânăra a fost concediată are legătură cu faptul că a postat o imagine de la un accident, dar şi pentru că ar fi comercializat tricouri şi alte produse imprimate cu imagini în care apare lângă vehiculele şi echipamentele departamentului de pompieri, folosind astfel instituţia în scopuri financiare personale şi încălcând astfel clauzele contractuale.
Mai mult, oficialii departamentului afirmă că i-au dat un ultimatum de cinci zile angajatei de a retrage imaginile şi produsele comercializate, însă acest lucru nu s-a întâmplat.
În replică, Presley Pritchard spune că a trimis superiorilor documente de la brandurile cu care colaborează pentru a dovedi că postările sponsorizate nu au nicio legătură cu departamentul de pompieri.
