Momentul în care un urangutan întinde mâna unui bărbat aflat în apă până la brâu. Reacţia omului

Momentul inedit a fost surprins de un fotograf aflat în safari

O fotografie care surprinde întâlnirea dintre un urangutan şi un bărbat de pe insula asiatică Borneo a impresionat o lume întreagă.

 Fotograful amator Anil Prabhakar a fost martorul unui moment emoţionant: una dintre maimuţele pe cale de dispariţie îi întinde mâna unui bărbat pentru a-l ajuta să iasă dintr-o baltă plină de şerpi.
 
Fotograful se afla în safari într-o pădure protejată şi pentru că în zonă se aflau mulţi şerpi, un îngrijitor se asigura că turiştii pot înainta în siguranţă. În timp ce bărbatul se afla până la brâu într-un râu mâlos, urangutanul i-a întins mâna într-un gest prin care părea să-i oferă ajutorul. 


„L-am văzut pe urangutan cum s-a apropiat şi i-a întins mâna. Era ca şi cum urangutanul i-ar fi spus: Îmi dai voie să te ajut?  Nu mă aşteptam la aşa ceva. A fost cu adevărat emoţionant”, a povestit fotograful pentru CNN.
 
Bărbatul, îmsă, s-a îndepăratat de urangutan şi a ieşit singur din apă. Când fotograful l-a întrebat de ce a făcut asta, îngrijitorul a spus că urangutanii „sunt complet sălbatici şi nu ştii niciodată cum reacţionează”.
 
Pădurea în care a avut loc momentul inedit este administrată de o fundaţie care protejează specia aflată în pericol de dispariţie din cauza braconierilor şi a incendiilor care distrug habitatul.
 
Şerpii veninoşi îi atacă pe urangutanii din Borneo, fiind cei mai mari duşmani ai lor.

