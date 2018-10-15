FOTO VIDEO Elayna Cărăuşu, tânăra al cărei tată este român, înconjurul lumii cu iahtul: care este povestea bloggeriţei de succes

adevarul.ro Life & Style

Elayna Cărăuşu FOTO Facebook/Arhivă personală

Tânăra al cărei tată este român, Elayna Cărăuşu, în vârstă de 25 de ani, este protagonista unei aventuri în jurul lumii, alături de iubitul ei, căruia îi va dărui şi un copil. Elayna este celebră pe Instagram, cu peste 150 de mii de fani.

Elayna Cărăuşu şi partenerul ei, Riley Whitelum (34 de ani) sunt amândoi născuţi în Australia, însă tatăl fetei este român, iar mama austriacă. 

Cuplul şi-a început aventura în jurul lumii în urmă cu trei ani, datorită unei fulgerătoare poveşti de dragoste. La doar trei săptămâni după ce s-au cunoscut, bărbatul i-a propus să se alăture ideii lui de a face înconjurul lumii cu iahtul, potrivit Daily Mail.
 
Astfel, tânăra jumătate româncă din partea tatălui, s-a mutat la bordul ambarcaţiunii conduse de iubitul ei. Cu o cameră de filmat mereu la îndemână, Elayna Cărăuşu imortalizează fiecare moment al călătoriei în care a pornit. 

Filmează ce mănâncă, unde se scufundă, unde se bronzează, unde pescuieşte alături de iubitul ei, iar mai mult de 100 de mii de fani le urmăresc experienţa. 

Împreună au un blog şi un canal de YouTube, unde postează detalii amuzante ale călătoriei lor. Mulţi dintre cei care îi urmăresc le donează şi bani, ca să îi ajute să îţi continue aventura.

 „În prezent, peste 2000 de oameni donează de la 2 la 200 de dolari per video. Aceşti oameni sunt cei care ne menţin pe linia de plutire şi ne ajută să creştem“, spune ea.
     
Does anyone else have Austrian or Romanian heritage? Since I’ve started using my full name here on Insta I’ve noticed a few of you commenting on my last name, which is indeed Romanian. Dads side of my family traces back to Romania for 5 generations and before then, we came from Russia. My middle name’s actually Nikita. Mum lost contact with her family in Austria after she migrated to Australia when she was 16, so I don’t know much about that side of my family but from what she can gather her family’s lived in Austria for many generations as well. After I did my DNA genetic and ancestral test a while ago, my results came back as 100% Eastern European. Which was a surprise. I thought I’d be linked to other areas in the world, no where in particular, but just SOME other places too. I also found out that 3% of what makes up me, comes from Mongolia. Which is hilarious because Rileys always claimed this was the case. He sometimes questions my features, choice of patterned clothing and love for camels 🐫. I’ve enjoyed being a chameleon for all these years, adapting to many different cultures and trying to see the world with truly, open eyes. But it’s like the older I get, the more important learning about my own heritage becomes. Has anyone else experienced this? 👳🏾‍♂️🎎👱🏻‍♀️👁👣 I think I need another trip to Europe.

„Ne place sentimentul de libertate pe care ni-l oferă navigaţia. Nu am reuşit încă să vizităm întreaga lume, aşa că asta rămâne un obiectiv pentru noi doi“, declară cuplul.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Elayna şi Riley au povestit şi că navigaţia nu este atât de simplă cum pare: „Nu este nimic asemănător cu ceea ce vedeţi în filme – apa mării liniştită, soare, şampanie, zâmbete şi îmbrăcăminte albă, fără pată“, spune Elayna râzând.
 
„Realitatea navigării pe glob o reprezintă nopţile nedormite, vremea oribilă neaşteptată, zilele când te întrebi de ce faci totul şi când nu există nicio cămaşă albă curată pentru a o purta“, continuă tânăra.
   
 
Recent, cuplul a povestit că urmează să aibă un bebeluş, Elayna şi Riley declarându-se nerăbdători în privinţa acestui eveniment, însă au povestit şi despre discuţiile pe care le-au avut înainte de a decide că vor să fie părinţi. 
 
„Am vorbit despre asta de acum un an, amândoi voiam cu adevărat un copil, dar cu cât vorbeam mai mult despre asta, cu atât mai mult credeam că nu este o idee bună din cauza stilului nostru de viaţă, navigaţiei şi unei întregi liste de lucruri“, explică Elayna. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Elayna povesteşte că plecarea în aventura în jurul lumii a fost o decizie destul de dificilă pentru ea. Spre deosebire de iubitul ei, nu ştia nimic despre navigaţie şi despre viaţa în larg, dar adoră acum fiecare moment al călătoriei, iar cei care le vizionează articolele şi materialele video contribuie aşa cum pot la continuarea aventurii.  
   
Elayna lucra în Grecia când l-a cunoscut pe Riley, în urmă cu în jur de trei ani. Tânărul tocmai îşi cumpărase o ambarcaţiune şi voia să facă înconjurul lumii. El a invitat-o să i se alăture, iar ea a acceptat imediat, deşi se cunoşteau de doar trei săptămâni. De atunci, cei doi au ajuns în câteva dintre cele mai exotice destinaţii: Santa Lucia, Granada, Republica Dominicană, Polinezia Franceză. 
 

 

 

 

 

