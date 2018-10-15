FOTO VIDEO Elayna Cărăuşu, tânăra al cărei tată este român, înconjurul lumii cu iahtul: care este povestea bloggeriţei de succes

View this post on Instagram

Does anyone else have Austrian or Romanian heritage? Since I’ve started using my full name here on Insta I’ve noticed a few of you commenting on my last name, which is indeed Romanian. Dads side of my family traces back to Romania for 5 generations and before then, we came from Russia. My middle name’s actually Nikita. Mum lost contact with her family in Austria after she migrated to Australia when she was 16, so I don’t know much about that side of my family but from what she can gather her family’s lived in Austria for many generations as well. After I did my DNA genetic and ancestral test a while ago, my results came back as 100% Eastern European. Which was a surprise. I thought I’d be linked to other areas in the world, no where in particular, but just SOME other places too. I also found out that 3% of what makes up me, comes from Mongolia. Which is hilarious because Rileys always claimed this was the case. He sometimes questions my features, choice of patterned clothing and love for camels 🐫. I’ve enjoyed being a chameleon for all these years, adapting to many different cultures and trying to see the world with truly, open eyes. But it’s like the older I get, the more important learning about my own heritage becomes. Has anyone else experienced this? 👳🏾‍♂️🎎👱🏻‍♀️👁👣 I think I need another trip to Europe.