FOTO VIDEO Elayna Cărăuşu, tânăra al cărei tată este român, înconjurul lumii cu iahtul: care este povestea bloggeriţei de succes

Tânăra al cărei tată este român, Elayna Cărăuşu, în vârstă de 25 de ani, este protagonista unei aventuri în jurul lumii, alături de iubitul ei, căruia îi va dărui şi un copil. Elayna este celebră pe Instagram, cu peste 150 de mii de fani.
Does anyone else have Austrian or Romanian heritage? Since I’ve started using my full name here on Insta I’ve noticed a few of you commenting on my last name, which is indeed Romanian. Dads side of my family traces back to Romania for 5 generations and before then, we came from Russia. My middle name’s actually Nikita. Mum lost contact with her family in Austria after she migrated to Australia when she was 16, so I don’t know much about that side of my family but from what she can gather her family’s lived in Austria for many generations as well. After I did my DNA genetic and ancestral test a while ago, my results came back as 100% Eastern European. Which was a surprise. I thought I’d be linked to other areas in the world, no where in particular, but just SOME other places too. I also found out that 3% of what makes up me, comes from Mongolia. Which is hilarious because Rileys always claimed this was the case. He sometimes questions my features, choice of patterned clothing and love for camels 🐫. I’ve enjoyed being a chameleon for all these years, adapting to many different cultures and trying to see the world with truly, open eyes. But it’s like the older I get, the more important learning about my own heritage becomes. Has anyone else experienced this? 👳🏾♂️🎎👱🏻♀️👁👣 I think I need another trip to Europe.
The last few days before Rileys folks and friends leave. We experience some pretty bad weather, followed by poor Tony getting a serious boo boo. His fingers proper crushed between La Vaga and the jetty pillar 😳😞. CHECK MY STORY for the video link, or you you’ll find it in my bio. Lots of love to you from me! X @riley.whitelum #sailinglavagabonde . . . Song creddy: @samuelscottmccumber - Take Over Me 🎶
Starting to feel a little less mobile on La Vagabonde now ☺️. @riley.whitelum #28weekspregnant
A new episode has just gone live! (Link in bio). It's all go go go here onboard La Vagabonde. We run into a few dramas on the main island of the Bahamas checking in and out of the country on the same day (you know how much we love doing that). It was as if we didn't follow the correct immigration procedures or something 😂. Join us for another humorous hop skip and a jump to the United States of America. @riley.whitelum . . . . Song Credit: Circles - @newtownsbandofficial 🎶
We had a pretty epic week with our crew of Patrons in the Bahamas. We ate seafood we had caught every other night. Young Chaz, inspired to freedive from one of our videos practiced breathing exercises on his phone before arriving and got down to 18m on his first few dives with Riley.. having not actually tried it in the water before! Wise Craig, taught us more of the technical side to sailing but also occasionally liked to get around in a budgie smuggler. It always amazes me how after only a week, these people feel like family to us. Feeling nostalgic today. @riley.whitelum @svshaula @britta_be_smilin #sailinglavagabonde #patreon
If you could be cast away on a deserted island for a week with anyone in the world, dead alive or imaginary, who would it be? 🕺🏼🎅🏿🕴🏼👨🏼🎨🧞♂️🧕🏽🧚🏽♀️ . (I wouldn’t go with me, I failed after one day!) . . #sailinglavagabonde #novellaroyale #nrswim
